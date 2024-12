Our Latest Episode

Pro Wrestling News Report for November 30, 2024. Running Time: 42 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2024 results

Paul Heyman thinks The Bloodline storyline is the greatest of all time and offers some interesting reasons for it. Do you agree?

Jade Cargill injury may be storyline. And the reaction by many in IWC to the report is quite bizarre

Stephanie Vaquer explains why she signed with WWE over ‘another very juicy offer’ received elsewhere

TNA Turning Point 2024 PPV results

Matt Hardy comments on The Hardys new TNA Contract including the length of the deal

AEW makes a substantial change to the Continental Classic Finals and you may not like it

Britt Baker is ‘exhausted’ with IWC critics, haters and trolls

WWE SmackDown 11/29/24, AEW Rampage and Collision 11/30/24 results

NXT 11/26/24 rating (Last week: 672,000)

Congratulations to Erik (Viking Raiders) and Vahalla who now have a Turkey baby!

Bodhi Hayward returning to NXT rumor is gaining steam

Wrestling Media ‘update’ on Rey Fenix/AEW contract situation is that there is no update

Natalya vs B-Fab WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament match result

====

====

====

====

====

====

====

====

====

