We hope you enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 2/3/25. Running Time: 1 Hour 40 Minutes. Synopsis is posted below.

Some Topics Discussed:

Jey Uso gets very defensive towards fans who were routing for a different winner of the WWE Royal Rumble. Pat McAfee also gets some criticism for his Busted Open like reaction to Jey’s comments (Audio clip and DT/KC reaction)

John Cena reveals his reasoning for now wanting to break World Championship record of of 16 Title reigns held by Ric Flair (Audio clip and DT/KC reaction)

Highly recommended: Download WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Review hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle. 4 Hours 19 Minutes long and a must listen! (www.tinyurl.com/dtkc2025royalrumble)

DT/KC have a great idea for future Royal Rumble matches. The last eliminated in the Royal Rumble Match lands a guaranteed spot in the Elimination Chamber match

Hulk Hogan publicly addresses the negative response during WWE RAW on Netflix debut (Audio clip and DT/KC reaction)

Undertaker’s epic response when asked if he felt bad for Hulk Hogan for negative fan response during WWE RAW on Netflix debut (Audio clip and DT/KC reaction)

Royal Rumble 2025 shatters event gate, viewership, merchandise and social media records

WWE RAW 2/3/25 Recap and Review (Cleveland, Ohio)

Kevin Owens arrives on Monday Night RAW and destroys Sami Zayn

AJ Styles officially moved to Monday Night RAW roster

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Current lineup, news and rumors

Charlotte Flair and Andrade get divorced

Warner Brothers Discovery cancels John Cena’s TV Show ‘Wipeout’

As expected, Janel Grant legal team amends their lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis. And this time, they are revealing names (including Brock Lesnar and Michael Hayes)

DT and Kev predict Brock Lesnar will give a deposition in this case. And if it happens, Ann Callis is not going to be happy.

WWE and Tubi announce the debut of WWE Evolve, airing Wednesdays head-to-head against AEW Dynamite (beginning 3/6/25)

