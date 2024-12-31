Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 12/30/24

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to our entire DT/KC Family! We hope you enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 12/30/24. Running Time: 2 Hours. Synopsis is posted below.

Some Topics Discussed:

Important Details On WWE/Netflix Debut: Don Tony and Kevin Castle reveal some very important information you need to know about WWE move to Netflix beginning 1/1/25. From how long will RAW episodes run? To when will RAW replays become available?

Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore' roles revealed for RAW/Netflix 1/6/25 debut: Could WWE conduct a trade involving RAW and SmackDown announcers?

WWE Raw 12/30/24 Recap and Review (Houston, TX)

Judgement Day gets new entrance music

CM Punk wrestles four straight nights during WWE Holiday Tour topping it off with a Cage Match against Gunther

Who has had the better return to wrestling after retirement: Adam Copeland (Edge), Christian Cage or CM Punk?

WWE Holiday Tour results from Chicago IL, Orlando FL and Baltimore, MD

JBL says you'll see him alot more in 2025. Will he be a surprise entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble?

WWE touts amazing stats about 2024 events during RAW. And if AEW were smart, they would make one big change in 2025

during RAW. And they would DT/KC ‘Top Flop Of 2024’ for WWE: Bo Dallas

DT/KC ‘Top Flop Of 2024’ for AEW: Adam Cole aka The Devil

DT/KC ‘Top Flop Of 2024’ for TNA: Joe Hendry’s WHC loss at Bound For Glory

WWE bringing Monday Night RAW to Madison Square Garden (NYC) prior to WrestleMania 41

What Tito Santana and Koko B Ware received for appearing at Saturday Night's Main Event

received for appearing DT/KC Patreon Programming Details for the final week of 2024

Details for the Roll Call! Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts , became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member , and/or posted a DTKC Show review on Apple and Spotify

Non-Wrestling: RIP to Jimmy Carter (100), Greg Gumbel (78), Lenny Randle (75) and Linda Lavin (87)

