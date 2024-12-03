Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 12/2/24

Enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 12/2/24. Running Time: 2 Hours 13 Minutes. Synopsis is posted below.

Some Topics Discussed:

The Big Ending: The Ten-Year Celebration of New Day teased a mutual split. But it was Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods who turned on Big E and the fans

Big E pens a powerful memoir reflecting on life before, during and after pro wrestling. Sadly, his in-ring wrestling career is likely over. And an exit from WWE may also be coming

WWE RAW results 12/2/24 (Everett, WA) including CM Punk and Seth Rollins brawl, Drew McIntyre returns; Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turn on Big E; Women’s IC Title Tournament; Dirty Dom wins over the fans; Jey Uso attacked; Butch is Dunne and much more

Slow burn to Seth Rollins heel turn and Finn Balor’s Judgement Day exit begin on RAW

Just For Men makes a triumphant return for many WWE stars. No more play for Mister Grey!

WWE Survivor Series 2024 Recap, Review and Aftermath

Has WWE jumped the creative shark with Rhea Ripley?

From Wyatt Sicks to LA Knight to Street Profits to many others: DT and Kev discuss creative fumbles WWE has had in 2024 but somehow managed to keep them under the radar

DT and Kev react to the rumor that Jade Cargill injury is storyline

Paul Heyman thinks The Bloodline storyline is the greatest of all time. DT and Kev discuss

Brackets for WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament revealed with some notable names missing

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 VIP packages now on sale. Get ready to mortgage the farm if you want to sit ringside

Saturday Night’s Main Event 12/14/24: New matches added, latest news and rumors

AEW Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve 2024 rating down 40% compared to Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite from 2023 and 2022

Don Tony’s grandmother, who introduced him to pro wrestling as a kid, turns 100!

Programming Note: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Christmas 2024 Special Episode streaming live Sunday, December 22, 2024 on YouTube.

