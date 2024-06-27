This Week In Wrestling History (Week Twenty-Six) 6/24 – 6/30 (Original Broadcast 7/2/2019)

SYNOPSIS: Episode 26 (6/24 – 6/30)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 43 Minutes

The Match Of The Century: Buddy Rogers def Pat O’Connor to win NWA World Heavyweight Title (1961).

Antonio Inoki and Muhammed Ali ‘battle’ to a 45 minute draw.

Muhammad Ali stripped of WBC ‘Boxer Of The Year’ Award following Inoki match.

Memorable cage match featuring Superfly Jimmy Snuka vs Bob Backlund at MSG (1982).

Stan Hansen stripped of AWA World Heavyweight Title.

Audio: Stan Hansen speaks on being stripped and the story behind running over the AWA Heavyweight Title with his truck.

WCW fires Ric Flair after contract negotiations fall apart.

The Sheik (at 67) def Onita to win WWA World Martial Arts Title.

Looking back at the controversial WCW debut of ‘The Possee’ (Harlem Heat) that never made TV.

Fake Undertaker makes his WWF debut (1994).

Waylon Mercy makes his WWF TV debut (1995).

Audio: Looking back at memorable Waylon Mercy vignettes.

Looking back at WWF King Of The Ring PPV (1995, 1998, 1999, 2000).

Audio: Jerry Lawler announces the coming of Dr Isaac Yankem DDS to WWF.

Looking back at ECW Hardcore Heaven (1995).

Looking back at WCW Saturday Nitro Pay Per Listen Event (1997).

Audio: WWF vs ECW leads to surprise appearance by Jim Cornette at ECW Arena (1997).

Audio: Jim Cornette speaks on his one and only ECW appearance in 1997.

Undertaker vs Mick Foley: Hell In A Cell turns 21.

WWF Brawl For It All debuts on Monday Night Raw (1998).

Onita makes his one and only ECW appearance at ECW Arena.

Audio: Paul Heyman promo on ECW during FMW Event in Japan.

Audio: WCW cancels NWO Wrestling Hotline.

Tod Gordon makes surprise appearance at Dennis Coraluzzo NJ indy event.

Looking back at the highest rated wrestling match in Cable TV History: Undertaker vs Steve Austin for WWF Championship (1999).

WWF announces the signing of Chris Jericho (1999).

Vince McMahon appears on Conan O’Brien (1999).

Paul Heyman and ECW ink three year TV deal with TNN.

WWF wins court battle filed by USA Network which leads to the abrupt end of ECW on TNN.

Audio: Memorable ‘A**hole’ promo between The Rock and The Genetic Jackhammer, Vince McMahon (2000).

Mick Foley’s first run as WWF Commissioner begins.

Rena Mero lands cover of Muscle And Fitness Magazine.

Audio: Rhyno vs Test for WWF Hardcore Title leads to the official beginning of WCW Invasion of WWF.

Audio: WCW wrestler Mike Awesome def WWF wrestler Rhyno to win WWF Hardcore Title from Rhyno.

Audio: Memorable ‘Pep Talk’ from APA to WWF roster after the invasion of WCW.

Audio: Passing The Torch? 1/2: Ric Flair vs Brock Lesnar (2002).

Audio: One of the greatest matches in Raw history: Undertaker vs Jeff Hardy Ladder Match for WWF Championship.

Audio: John Cena makes his WWF TV debut vs Kurt Angle.

Audio: Batista makes his WWF in ring debut on Smackdown.

Audio: Gail Kim makes her WWF TV debut and wins the Womens Championship.

RIP ‘Mr America’: Hulk Hogan removed from WWE storylines and ultimately released.

Audio: Controversial HBO: Real Sports airs featuring an unhinged Vince McMahon and Roddy Piper who predicted he would not live to 65.

WWE releases Roddy Piper following his controversial comments made on HBO: Real Sports.

Looking back at WWE Great American Bash PPV (2004) and the concrete crypt rehearsal footage that leaked to the net prior to the PPV.

Looking back at WWE Vengeance PPV (2005, 2006).

Audio: Passing The Torch? 2/2: Ric Flair vs Kurt Angle (2005).

Hulk Hogan makes WWE return after two year absence.

Looking back at WWE Night Of Champions PPV (2008).

Audio: CM Punk cashes in MITB Briefcase to def Edge for tthe WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Sheamus makes WWE TV debut.

Looking back at WWE The Bash PPV (2009).

Titus O’Neil trips during NXT Keg Carry Challenge.

Audio: CM Punk Pipebomb turns 8.

Looking back at ROH Best In The World event (2011, 2018).

Audio: Seth Rollins makes NXT debut against Jiro (Taishi Takizawa).

Criminal tidbit regarding Jiro (Taishi Takizawa).

Looking back at WWE Money In The Bank PPV (2014).

Looking back at TNA Slammiversary PPV (2015).

Ethan Carter III (EC3) def Kurt Angle to win TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

And so much more!

