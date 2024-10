Pro Wrestling Daily News Report (October 23, 2024): Latest Samantha Irvin/WWE Exit & Lilian Garcia Updates; Cancel Culture Targets Carlito; NXT Results; WWE/AEW TV Ratings; Adam Cole Confirms Breakup; TNA Bound For Glory Revenue Records and More

Here is your Pro Wrestling Daily News Report for Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Running Time: 39 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Latest news on Samantha Irvin’ exit from WWE, Lilian Garcia’s announcing future on RAW, and could JoJo Offerman return in 2025?

NXT results (10/22/24): Final road to Halloween Havoc; Damage Ctrl vs Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer vs Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley, Oba Femi vs Luca Crusifino, Jaida Parker vs Tatum Paxley, debut of Zaria (Delta) and more

IWC attempts to cancel Carlito over ‘Chinese’ remark on RAW. But WWE is prepared this time for the backlash

Bound For Glory 2024 PPV breaks multiple TNA all-time records

AEW Dynamite 10/23/24 preview and flashback to Dynamite one year ago (results and 2023 TV rating)

Adam Cole publicly confirms reports that he and Britt Baker are no longer a couple

Joe Gacy posts an interesting song choice in a Wyatt Sicks post on Instagram

WWE RAW 10/21/24 and SmackDown 10/18/24 ratings

AEW Rampage 10/18/24 and Collision 10/19/24 ratings

AEW Battle Of The Belts XII scores the lowest rating in BOTB history

