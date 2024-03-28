Tags
This Week In Wrestling History (Week Thirteen) 3/25 – 3/31 (Original Broadcast 3/26/2019)
Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.
SYNOPSIS: Episode 13 (3/25 – 3/31)
RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 54 Minutes
- WWWF ‘Gets The W Out’. World Wide Wrestling Federation becomes the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).
- Audio: Hulk Hogan speaks on WrestleMania I main event and behind the scenes problems involving Mr T.
- Looking back at WrestleMania 1 (1985), III (1987), IV (1988), VI (1990), XII (1996), XIV (1998), XV (1999), X-Seven (2001), XIX (2003), 23 (2007), XXIV (2008), XXVI (2010), XXVIII (2012), 31 (2015).
- Audio: Andre The Giant, Ted Dibiase, and Virgil appear on CBS This Morning (1988).
- Looking back at NWA Clash Of The Champions (1988).
- Bonus Audio: WrestleMania contract signing between Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior.
- Memorable WWF and Super World Of Sports (Japan) co-promoted WrestleFest event (1991).
- Legendary Women’s match between Manami Toyota and Aja Kong for WWWA World Singles Championship.
- Mankind (Mick Foley) makes WWF in ring debut.
- Rocky ‘The Rock’ Maivia vs Bret Hart.
- Audio: Sean Waltman makes surprise return to WWF and joins D-Generation X.
- Audio: The Rock becomes the leader of the Nation Of Domination.
- Audio: New Age Outlaws win WWF Tag Team Titles (def Cactus Jack and Terry Funk) and join D-Generation X.
- Audio: Chris Jericho: Man Of 1004 Holds.
- Audio: Memorable moment on Nitro: Bret Hart’s returns to Canada, challenges Goldberg and reveals an interesting counter to the spear.
- Wrestlecrap is created.
- Audio: Texas Tornado match: Sting and Vampiro battle Lex Luger and Ric Flair battle from the ring to a hotel pool and even a pin in the ocean on the beach.
- The Monday Night Wars End: WCW airs it’s last ever episode of Monday Nitro.
- Audio: Eric Bischoff and Steve Austin talk about the finals days of WCW.
- Audio: Memorable backstage promo featuring Hollywood Hogan, The Rock, and Kane.
- Audio: Hollywood Hogan, The Rock, Kane vs NWO.
- Playboy Magazine featuring Torrie Wilson hits stores.
- Audio: Sean O’Haire ‘Devil’s Advocate’ promos begin.
- Audio: Goldberg makes WWF debut and spears The Rock.
- Steve Austin announces his retirement from the ring.
- WWE releases Joey Mercury.
- WWE pays tribute to Ric Flair on Raw following his WrestleMania retirement match.
- TNA presents first ever live episode of Impact.
- WWE wrestler Robbie McAllister shown in crowd during live episode of Impact.
- Tazz leaves WWE.
- Audio: Bob Uecker WWE Hall Of Fame Speech.
- WWE releases Fit Finlay after incident involving The Miz interrupting Star Spangled Banner during house show event.
- Matt Bloom aka A-Train returns to WWE as Lord Tensai.
- WWE pulls Randy Orton from starring in The Marine: Homefront movie.
- GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling Documentary DVD goes on sale.
- Batista finds himself in bizzaro-land during Yes Movement.
- AJ Lee wrestles last ever WWE match.
- Audio: Batista forsees his WrestleMania match against Triple H.
- Neville and Lucha Dragons makes WWE main roster debuts.
- WWE announces Womens Title to replace Divas Title following WrestleMania 32.
- Looking back at NXT Takeover: Dallas (2016).
- Audio: Eva Marie makes WWE return to a chorus of boos on Raw and WWE is baffled.
- And so much more!
