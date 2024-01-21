Tags
Sit-Down with Don Tony 1/21/24: Seth Rollins To Relinquish WHC: Damian Priest/Drew McIntyre Next In Line? WWE Dusty Finish Coming; Okada Signing w/AEW; Tama Tonga Leaves NJPW; Jade Cargill/WM40 Opponent; Anti-Vince Media At It Again w/Pete Dunne; Media Reaction To DTKC Show Returning & More!
Some Topics Discussed:
- DT explains why Seth Rollins (despite still facing CM Punk at WrestleMania 40) should relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship. DT also discusses scenarios with Damian Priest cashing in MITB briefcase, and if Drew McIntyre ends up Champion
- Who should CM Punk face at WrestleMania 40 if Seth Rollins was unable to wrestle?
- Get ready for WWE to have a ‘Dusty Finish’ sometime between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40
- Kazuchika Okada leaving NJPW. DT explains why Okada is Tony Khan’s ultimate grab and that AEW marriage is already set. But before it’s made public, the elite media will recycle the same template used for Will Ospreay and Jay White ‘choosing’ AEW over WWE
- Anti-Vince media wastes no time reporting fake news about McMahon frowning over Pete Dunne wrestling on the main roster
- Tony Khan announces the return of AEW Rankings
- Tama Tonga also bids farewell to NJPW. DT discusses his wrestling future and where he ends up next
- Does AEW need their own Womens Revolution moment now by signing multiple women (ie: Mercedes Mone, Giulia, Deonna Purrazzo, Kamille)?
- The next time HOF wrestlers, managers and promoters say Tony Khan needs to hand over creative, DT has the $1M question you can ask that they cannot answer
- DT shares his immediate reaction from 1997 right after Montreal Screwjob happened at Survivor Series
- Jay White, Bullet Club Gold, Trinity and others never led to any ratings increase for Impact Wrestling. Is there anyone TNA can sign that will move the ratings needle?
- Who will be NXT Heavyweight Champion going into Stand And Deliver 2024?
- Plus: Naomi returning to WWE; Owen Hart/WWE Championship; ECW Referees enforcing the rules; Ron DeSantis drops out of Presidential Race.. Media reaction to DTKC Show returning and more!
🔥WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 1/23/24 at 10:15PM EST on DTKC Discord (www.DTKCDiscord.com). Sign up to join us live. It’s free!
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW RETURNS *LIVE* EVERY WEEK TO MONDAY NIGHTS STARTING 1/29/24! Register at DTKC Discord (www.DTKCDiscord.com) to tune in live. It’s free!
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
====
====
====
====
====
====
