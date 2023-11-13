WWE Raw Post Show 11/13/23: Drew McIntyre Attacks Jey Uso + Aligns With Judgement Day; Randy Orton Return Date Revealed; Logan Paul/US Title Disrespect Leading To Big Feud; AEW Collision + WWE SmackDown Going Head-To-Head; Tammy Sytch Sentencing Date; TWIWH/NXT/AEW Dynamite Previews And More!

WWE Raw Post Show (11/13/23) hosted by Don Tony

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW 11/13/23 Recap And Review plus: Drew McIntyre screws Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, aligns with Judgement Day? Damian Priest anoints himself leader of Judgement Day and JD McDonough becomes an official member; Did Rhea Ripley spoil the outcome of WarGames? Survivor Series build; Gunther trolls The Miz, Otis eats three Kinsasha; Nakamura targeting Cody? Li knocks out another and more

FRIDAY NIGHT WAR: WWE SMACKDOWN vs AEW COLLISION going Head-To-Head 11/17/23

RANDY ORTON medically cleared, WWE return date set

JUDGEMENT DAY for TAMMY SYTCH: Sentencing date announced, faces 25 years in prison

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2023: Latest news and rumors

WWE HOUSE SHOWS testing several matches for upcoming feuds

THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY Podcast Preview: RIP Eddie Guerrero; Lots of Survivor Series memories; Terry Funk vs Ric Flair: New York Knockout; Ravishing Rick Rude appears on WWE Raw, WCW Nitro AND ECW the same week! Droz pushes Road Warrior Hawk off the Titantron; Kurt Angle first ever WWE vignette; Oklahoma debuts in WCW; ‘Bret screwed Bret’ and more!

NXT 11/14/23 and AEW Dynamite 11/15/23 Previews

NATTIE trolls CHELSEA GREEN with an incredible cosplay as ZACK RYDER 😜

LOGAN PAUL ‘Weekend Of Disrespect’ towards US Title 😜 leading to a feud with Kevin Owens and ultimately LA Knight

WWE Raw Results (11/13/23): Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn def Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonough by DQ

Shinsuke Nakamura def Otis

Tegan Nox def Piper Niven

Ludwig Keiser def Tommaso Ciampa

Xia Li def Indi Hartwell (Referee Stoppage)

The Miz def Ivar

Damian Priest (c) and Finn Balor (c) def Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship) WWE Main Event Results (11/13/23): Katana Chance def Tatum Paxley

