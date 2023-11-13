Tags
WWE Raw Post Show 11/13/23: Drew McIntyre Attacks Jey Uso + Aligns With Judgement Day; Randy Orton Return Date Revealed; Logan Paul/US Title Disrespect Leading To Big Feud; AEW Collision + WWE SmackDown Going Head-To-Head; Tammy Sytch Sentencing Date; TWIWH/NXT/AEW Dynamite Previews And More!
WWE Raw Post Show (11/13/23) hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE RAW 11/13/23 Recap And Review plus: Drew McIntyre screws Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, aligns with Judgement Day? Damian Priest anoints himself leader of Judgement Day and JD McDonough becomes an official member; Did Rhea Ripley spoil the outcome of WarGames? Survivor Series build; Gunther trolls The Miz, Otis eats three Kinsasha; Nakamura targeting Cody? Li knocks out another and more
- FRIDAY NIGHT WAR: WWE SMACKDOWN vs AEW COLLISION going Head-To-Head 11/17/23
- RANDY ORTON medically cleared, WWE return date set
- JUDGEMENT DAY for TAMMY SYTCH: Sentencing date announced, faces 25 years in prison
- WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2023: Latest news and rumors
- WWE HOUSE SHOWS testing several matches for upcoming feuds
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY Podcast Preview: RIP Eddie Guerrero; Lots of Survivor Series memories; Terry Funk vs Ric Flair: New York Knockout; Ravishing Rick Rude appears on WWE Raw, WCW Nitro AND ECW the same week! Droz pushes Road Warrior Hawk off the Titantron; Kurt Angle first ever WWE vignette; Oklahoma debuts in WCW; ‘Bret screwed Bret’ and more!
- NXT 11/14/23 and AEW Dynamite 11/15/23 Previews
- NATTIE trolls CHELSEA GREEN with an incredible cosplay as ZACK RYDER 😜
- LOGAN PAUL ‘Weekend Of Disrespect’ towards US Title 😜 leading to a feud with Kevin Owens and ultimately LA Knight
====
WWE Raw Results (11/13/23):
- Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn def Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonough by DQ
- Shinsuke Nakamura def Otis
- Tegan Nox def Piper Niven
- Ludwig Keiser def Tommaso Ciampa
- Xia Li def Indi Hartwell (Referee Stoppage)
- The Miz def Ivar
- Damian Priest (c) and Finn Balor (c) def Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)
WWE Main Event Results (11/13/23):
- Katana Chance def Tatum Paxley
- Apollo Crews def Tavion Heights
====
==================
====
WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at DonTony.com
DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (patreon.com/dontony)
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on DonTony.com
Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube
The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
