WWE Fastlane 2023 Recap And Review / Sit-Down With Don Tony 10/8/23 (Double Episode)

DOUBLE EPISODE! WWE Fastlane 2023 Recap And Review + Sit-Down With Don Tony 10/8/23, presented by BlueWire.

WWE FASTLANE 2023 Results: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso def Damian Priest (c) & Finn Balor (c) (New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions)

Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar & Carlito def Street Profits & Bobby Lashley

Iyo Sky (c) def Asuka and Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Championship)

John Cena and LA Knight def Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

Seth Rollins def Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing Match for World Heavyweight Championship)

