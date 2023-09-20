Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 9/20/23: Dominik Mysterio Tops Becky Lynch; The Dyad/Grizzled Young Veterans AEW Bound? NXT Results and TV Rating; AEW Fall Tradition Returns: Low Ticket Sales; AEW Collision Rating; 72265 Is A Dirty Word And More!

Episode #190 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (9/20/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Becky Lynch opened and closed 9/19/23 NXT episode. But Dominik Mysterio dominated the overall; and it wasn’t close

AEW had a week long media frenzy in New York to hype up Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium. And there was one topic that was off limits to the media besides CM Punk.

Zack Gibson and James Drake (Grizzled Young Veterans/The Dyad) quietly finish up with WWE. Could GYV land a feud with FTR over AEW Tag Team Championships in October?

Double Edged Sword: WWE’s recent use of Raw/SmackDown stars in NXT

The annual Fall tradition for AEW: Substantial dip in ticket sales. DT breaks down upcoming ticket sales for many AEW events and a multi-year pattern that has developed

DT discusses the biggest problem AEW currently faces with their TV product and ticket sales. Can this problem even be repaired in the short term?

Chris Jericho says AEW is ‘absolutely better’ now than it was a month ago

NXT 9/19/23 results and TV rating filled with several peaks and valleys during the show

NXT 9/26/23 preview featuring Melo/Ilja Contract signing, Becky Lynch, Strap Match, Butch vs Joe Coffey, Gigi Dolin vs Blair Davenport and more

Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame correction from last week’s episode

AEW Collision 9/16/23 rating (Bryan Danielson/Claudio Castagnoli, FTR, Ricky Starks in action)

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (9/20/23) Results:

Eddie Kingston def Claudio Castagnoli (New ROH World Champion)

Chris Jericho def Sammy Guevara

Rey Fenix def Jon Moxley (c) (New AEW International Champion)

Saraya (c) def Toni Storm (AEW Women’s Championship)

MJF (c) def Samoa Joe (AEW World Championship)

NXT 9/19/23 Results:

Butch def Tyler Bate (Global Heritage International Tournament)

Duke Hudson def Joe Coffey (Global Heritage International Tournament)

Roxanne Perez def Lola Vice

Carmelo Hayes vs Dominik Mysterio went to a no-contest

Joe Coffey def Duke Hudson and Nathan Frazier (Tiebreaker: Global Heritage International Tournament)

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria def Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James

