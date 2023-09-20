Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 9/20/23: Dominik Mysterio Tops Becky Lynch; The Dyad/Grizzled Young Veterans AEW Bound? NXT Results and TV Rating; AEW Fall Tradition Returns: Low Ticket Sales; AEW Collision Rating; 72265 Is A Dirty Word And More!
Episode #190 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (9/20/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Becky Lynch opened and closed 9/19/23 NXT episode. But Dominik Mysterio dominated the overall; and it wasn’t close
- AEW had a week long media frenzy in New York to hype up Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium. And there was one topic that was off limits to the media besides CM Punk.
- Zack Gibson and James Drake (Grizzled Young Veterans/The Dyad) quietly finish up with WWE. Could GYV land a feud with FTR over AEW Tag Team Championships in October?
- Double Edged Sword: WWE’s recent use of Raw/SmackDown stars in NXT
- The annual Fall tradition for AEW: Substantial dip in ticket sales. DT breaks down upcoming ticket sales for many AEW events and a multi-year pattern that has developed
- DT discusses the biggest problem AEW currently faces with their TV product and ticket sales. Can this problem even be repaired in the short term?
- Chris Jericho says AEW is ‘absolutely better’ now than it was a month ago
- NXT 9/19/23 results and TV rating filled with several peaks and valleys during the show
- NXT 9/26/23 preview featuring Melo/Ilja Contract signing, Becky Lynch, Strap Match, Butch vs Joe Coffey, Gigi Dolin vs Blair Davenport and more
- Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame correction from last week’s episode
- AEW Collision 9/16/23 rating (Bryan Danielson/Claudio Castagnoli, FTR, Ricky Starks in action)
- And much more!
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (9/20/23) Results:
- Eddie Kingston def Claudio Castagnoli (New ROH World Champion)
- Chris Jericho def Sammy Guevara
- Rey Fenix def Jon Moxley (c) (New AEW International Champion)
- Saraya (c) def Toni Storm (AEW Women’s Championship)
- MJF (c) def Samoa Joe (AEW World Championship)
NXT 9/19/23 Results:
- Butch def Tyler Bate (Global Heritage International Tournament)
- Duke Hudson def Joe Coffey (Global Heritage International Tournament)
- Roxanne Perez def Lola Vice
- Carmelo Hayes vs Dominik Mysterio went to a no-contest
- Joe Coffey def Duke Hudson and Nathan Frazier (Tiebreaker: Global Heritage International Tournament)
- Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria def Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James
