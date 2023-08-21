Tags
WWE Raw 8/21/23 Post Show: John Cena Returning To WWE Ring; Edge Reveals WWE Contract Expiration Date; Did Edge Retirement Match on SmackDown Pop A Rating? Chad Gable Beats Gunther; WWE Goes Lazy Route With Women’s Tag Team Titles; Nakamura/Rollins Hype Gets Real; Lacey Evans Opens Coffee Shop; Week In Ratings; NXT Heatwave/AEW Dynamite/WWE SmackDown Previews And More!
WWE Raw Post Show (8/21/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- John Cena’ in-ring wrestling return set for India’s Superstar Spectacle (9/8/23): Who will he face?
- Edge reveals when WWE contract expires and discusses his imminent future
- After the week-long hype, did Edge’ final WWE match on SmackDown score a big rating? DT has the full ratings breakdown, and the numbers will surprise many
- WWE finally announces several matches for WWE Payback
- WWE resolves Women’s Tag Team Championship dilemma. Well, not really
- WWE Raw Results: Shinsuke Nakamura’s careless whisper; Kevin Owens returns; Trish Stratus/Becky Lynch confrontation, Chad Gable def Gunther and more
- Lacey Evans explains why she left WWE and reveals a cool announcement about her future
- John Cena announced for 9/1/23 SmackDown go home show before WWE Payback PLE
- This Week In Ratings: LA Knight leads everyone; Rey Fenix/Komander/Jericho/Callis score big but The Young Bucks not so much; Viking Raiders continue to bottom feed; Impact drops 20%, Dana Brooke tops Melo and a disappointing match trend about AEW Collision
- This Week In Wrestling History Preview: Dusty Rhodes finishes the story; Sting makes WWE debut; SmackDown debuts; DDP vs Sara; Raven quits WCW; CM Punk trolls Triple H; Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar brawl backstage; Dashing Cody Rhodes’ Grooming Tips; Vince McMahon’s 1993 heel run and more
- NXT Heatwave, AEW Dynamite, and WWE SmackDown previews
- NXT Heatwave Watch Party hosted by Don Tony returns on Tuesday 8/22/23 (http://www.playback.tv/dontonyshow)
🔥WWE PAYBACK 2023 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 8/29/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony and will be later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE here, at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.
🔥WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/3uj4yk4v) (Episode Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4zh)
WWE Raw Results (8/21/23):
- New Day def Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle
- Chad Gable def Gunther (c) by count-out (IC Championship)
- Rhea Ripley (c) def Candice Lerae
- Akira Tozawa def The Miz
- Chelsea Green (c) and Piper Niven (c) def Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
- Finn Balor and Damian Priest def Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn by DQ
- Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn def Judgement Day
WWE Main Event Results (8/21/23)
- Ricochet def Riddick Moss
- Natalya def Nikki Cross
