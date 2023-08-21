WWE Raw 8/21/23 Post Show: John Cena Returning To WWE Ring; Edge Reveals WWE Contract Expiration Date; Did Edge Retirement Match on SmackDown Pop A Rating? Chad Gable Beats Gunther; WWE Goes Lazy Route With Women’s Tag Team Titles; Nakamura/Rollins Hype Gets Real; Lacey Evans Opens Coffee Shop; Week In Ratings; NXT Heatwave/AEW Dynamite/WWE SmackDown Previews And More!

WWE Raw Post Show (8/21/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

John Cena’ in-ring wrestling return set for India’s Superstar Spectacle (9/8/23): Who will he face?

Edge reveals when WWE contract expires and discusses his imminent future

After the week-long hype, did Edge’ final WWE match on SmackDown score a big rating? DT has the full ratings breakdown, and the numbers will surprise many

WWE finally announces several matches for WWE Payback

WWE resolves Women’s Tag Team Championship dilemma. Well, not really

WWE Raw Results: Shinsuke Nakamura’s careless whisper; Kevin Owens returns; Trish Stratus/Becky Lynch confrontation, Chad Gable def Gunther and more

Lacey Evans explains why she left WWE and reveals a cool announcement about her future

John Cena announced for 9/1/23 SmackDown go home show before WWE Payback PLE

This Week In Ratings: LA Knight leads everyone; Rey Fenix/Komander/Jericho/Callis score big but The Young Bucks not so much; Viking Raiders continue to bottom feed; Impact drops 20%, Dana Brooke tops Melo and a disappointing match trend about AEW Collision

This Week In Wrestling History Preview: Dusty Rhodes finishes the story; Sting makes WWE debut; SmackDown debuts; DDP vs Sara; Raven quits WCW; CM Punk trolls Triple H; Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar brawl backstage; Dashing Cody Rhodes’ Grooming Tips; Vince McMahon’s 1993 heel run and more

NXT Heatwave, AEW Dynamite, and WWE SmackDown previews

NXT Heatwave Watch Party hosted by Don Tony returns on Tuesday 8/22/23 ( http://www.playback.tv/dontonyshow )

🔥WWE PAYBACK 2023 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 8/29/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony and will be later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE here, at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.

🔥WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Download Here: https:// tinyurl.com/3uj4yk4v ) (Episode Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4zh )

====

WWE Raw Results (8/21/23):

New Day def Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle

Chad Gable def Gunther (c) by count-out (IC Championship)

Rhea Ripley (c) def Candice Lerae

Akira Tozawa def The Miz

Chelsea Green (c) and Piper Niven (c) def Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Finn Balor and Damian Priest def Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn by DQ

Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn def Judgement Day

WWE Main Event Results (8/21/23)

Ricochet def Riddick Moss

Natalya def Nikki Cross

====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW 8/21/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 8/21/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 8/21/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 8/21/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more. Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============