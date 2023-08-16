Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 8/16/23: CM Punk: Locker Room Leader or Cancer? Tammy Sytch Breaking News; AEW All In Lineup Takes Shape; Jeff Jarrett/Jeff Hardy Death Match: Worst AEW Dynamite Match of All Time? NXT and AEW Dynamite Results; NXT Heatwave Preview; Mustafa Ali/WWE Creative News; Fans Take A Dump On Latest AEW Collision Rating; And More!

Episode #187 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (8/16/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

CM Punk: Locker room leader and authority figure? Or a self-centered toxic person who is a cancer to the AEW locker room? DT discusses the latest reports of CM Punk & incidents with Ryan Nemeth, Matt Hardy and Isaiah Cassidy, an apology sent to Hangman Page & more

AEW Dynamite 8/16/23 results including the WORST AEW Dynamite Match of all time

AEW All In 2023: Latest news plus FOUR new matches added

DT addresses report that many within AEW roster are very unhappy with Tony Khan’s plans for All In

DT discusses an important aspect about AEW All In noone is talking about heading into All Out PPV the following week

Coincidence? A week after DT’s ‘same old sh*t’ rant on AEW use of Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs the first two months on Collision, both appear on the show together

NXT 8/15/23 match results and TV rating

NXT Heatwave 2023 lineup: Carmelo Hayes vs Wes Lee for NXT Title; Ilja Dragunov vs Trick Williams; Rhea Ripley/Dominik Mysterio vs Lyra Valkyra/Dragon Lee mixed tag and more

Mustafa Ali’s quest to become NXT North American Champion involves a creative idea pitched by Ali but dismissed by WWE back in late 2021

AEW Collision 8/12/23 against no WWE competition scores a terrible sub 500K rating

Breaking News: Tammy Sytch lands a plea deal with State Of Florida; will plead No Contest to all DUI charges. DT discusses the specifics of the deal, how much jail time she is likely to receive, and a reminder why no charges were filed against boyfriend James Pente

🔥WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/3uj4yk4v ) (Episode Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4zh )

=======

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 8/16/23 Episode 187 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 8/16/23 Episode 187

CLICK HERE for AD-FREE episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 8/16/23 Episode 187

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

==================

AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen 2023 Results:

Orange Cassidy def Wheeler Yuta (International Title)

Darby Allin and Nick Wayne def Swerve Strickland and AR Fox

Jeff Jarrett def Jeff Hardy (Death Match)

Britt Baker def The Bunny (Added to AEW Women’s Title Match at All In)

Young Bucks def The Gunns

NXT 8/15/23 Results:

Tony D’Angelo and Stacks def The Dyad

Blair Davenport def Dana Brooke

Trick Willaims def Drew Gulak

Wes Lee def Dijak (Number One Contenders Match)

Tyler Bate vs Joe Coffey went to a No-Contest

Jacy Jayne def Thea Hail

==================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: