Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 8/16/23: CM Punk: Locker Room Leader or Cancer? Tammy Sytch Breaking News; AEW All In Lineup Takes Shape; Jeff Jarrett/Jeff Hardy Death Match: Worst AEW Dynamite Match of All Time? NXT and AEW Dynamite Results; NXT Heatwave Preview; Mustafa Ali/WWE Creative News; Fans Take A Dump On Latest AEW Collision Rating; And More!
Episode #187 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (8/16/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- CM Punk: Locker room leader and authority figure? Or a self-centered toxic person who is a cancer to the AEW locker room? DT discusses the latest reports of CM Punk & incidents with Ryan Nemeth, Matt Hardy and Isaiah Cassidy, an apology sent to Hangman Page & more
- AEW Dynamite 8/16/23 results including the WORST AEW Dynamite Match of all time
- AEW All In 2023: Latest news plus FOUR new matches added
- DT addresses report that many within AEW roster are very unhappy with Tony Khan’s plans for All In
- DT discusses an important aspect about AEW All In noone is talking about heading into All Out PPV the following week
- Coincidence? A week after DT’s ‘same old sh*t’ rant on AEW use of Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs the first two months on Collision, both appear on the show together
- NXT 8/15/23 match results and TV rating
- NXT Heatwave 2023 lineup: Carmelo Hayes vs Wes Lee for NXT Title; Ilja Dragunov vs Trick Williams; Rhea Ripley/Dominik Mysterio vs Lyra Valkyra/Dragon Lee mixed tag and more
- Mustafa Ali’s quest to become NXT North American Champion involves a creative idea pitched by Ali but dismissed by WWE back in late 2021
- AEW Collision 8/12/23 against no WWE competition scores a terrible sub 500K rating
- Breaking News: Tammy Sytch lands a plea deal with State Of Florida; will plead No Contest to all DUI charges. DT discusses the specifics of the deal, how much jail time she is likely to receive, and a reminder why no charges were filed against boyfriend James Pente
AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen 2023 Results:
- Orange Cassidy def Wheeler Yuta (International Title)
- Darby Allin and Nick Wayne def Swerve Strickland and AR Fox
- Jeff Jarrett def Jeff Hardy (Death Match)
- Britt Baker def The Bunny (Added to AEW Women’s Title Match at All In)
- Young Bucks def The Gunns
NXT 8/15/23 Results:
- Tony D’Angelo and Stacks def The Dyad
- Blair Davenport def Dana Brooke
- Trick Willaims def Drew Gulak
- Wes Lee def Dijak (Number One Contenders Match)
- Tyler Bate vs Joe Coffey went to a No-Contest
- Jacy Jayne def Thea Hail
