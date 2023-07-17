WWE Raw 7/17/23 Post Show: Several SummerSlam Updates, Bayley And Elton Prince Injury Updates; Toxic IWC Runs Ridge Holland off Twitter; WWE/Family Feud Airdate; Eric Young and Nick Aldis/WWE News; This Week In Ratings, This Week In Wrestling History Preview And More.

WWE Raw Post Show (7/17/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.

Don Tony discusses The Great, The Good, The Mid and The Bad (w/pics) from tonight’s WWE Raw 7/17/23. Plus: Several WWE SummerSlam updates, Injury updates to Bayley and Elton Prince, toxic IWC runs Ridge Holland off Twitter; Eric Young and Nick Aldis/WWE news; This Week In Ratings, This Week In Wrestling History preview; WWE/Family Feud airdate information and much more.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 7/17/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 7/17/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 7/17/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 7/17/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

WWE Raw Results (7/17/23):

Gunther (c) def Matt Riddle (Non-Title Match)

Chelsea Green and Sonya DeVille def Liv Morgan (c) and Raquel Rodriguez (c) (New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)

Viking Raiders def Alpha Academy (Viking Rules Match)

Shayna Baszler def Nikki Cross

‘Big’ Bronson Reed def Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn def Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

WWE Main Event Results (7/17/23)

Apollo Crews def JD McDonagh

Riddick Moss def Akira Tozawa

================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: