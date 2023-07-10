WWE Raw 7/10/23 Post Show: Roman Reigns: Tribal Court TV Draws 3 Million Viewers; Judgement Day Coming To NXT; Cody Goes Full Dusty Mode On WWE Fans; DIY Return Imminent; Logan Paul/Ricochet Confrontation; Cool Barry Windhman Update; Imperium To Replace Vinci With McDonough? Omos Interview; NXT/AEW/TWIWH Previews; This Week In Ratings And More!

WWE Raw Post Show (7/10/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

The Trial Of Roman Reigns draws over 3 Million TV viewers, but WWE suffers an embarrassing drop of over 700K viewers within minutes.

WWE Raw 7/10/23 Review with Photo highlights

Did Cody Rhodes finally give us the reason why Brock Lesnar attacked him the night after WrestleMania?

Realigning of Bronson Reed and The Miz done to set up the return of DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano)?

Giovanni Vinci on his way out of Imperium? Could JD McDonough be on his way in?

Judgement Day appearing and Bron Breakker vs Ilja Dragunov headline NXT 7/11/23 episode

Very cool update regarding Barry Windham

Omos interview: Talks WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, MVP, Undertaker and more

NXT 7/11/23 and AEW Dynamite 7/12/23 Previews

This Week In Ratings: WWE Raw/SmackDown, AEW Dynamite/Collision/Rampage 100, NXT, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, Stone Cold Takes On America

Congratulations to Nikki Cross, who just graduated the University Of Edinburgh and earned her Master Degree For Science!

TWIWH Preview: CM Punk/Vince McMahon confrontation.. WCW/ECW Invasion.. Bray Wyatt/NXT Debut.. Black Saturday.. Hulk Hogan admits steroid use.. Eric Bischoff becomes Raw GM.. Mohammad Hassan pulled from WWE TV.. Vince Russo/Bash At The Beach.. Nitro Girls debut.. New Day at Wyatt Family Compound.. Matt Hardy confronts Lita on Byte This and much more!

🔥Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns LIVE TUESDAY 7/11/23 at 10:05PM on Patreon ( http://www.patreon.com/dontony ). The full episode will be posted for everyone online at Midnight EST TUE 7/11/23 at www.DonTony.com and all Audio Platforms)

🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 7/5/23 Hosted by Don Tony. Download Link: https://tinyurl.com/muez6v87 Full Episode Details: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4uy

====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 7/10/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 7/10/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 7/10/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 7/10/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

WWE Raw Results (7/10/23):

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle def Ludwig Keiser and Giovanni Vinci

Zoey Stark w/Trish Stratus def Becky Lynch

Shayna Baszler def Emma

The Miz def Tommaso Ciampa (No DQ Match)

Chelsea Green def Katana Chance

Judgement Day def Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

WWE Main Event Results (7/10/23)

Natalya def Xia Li

Indi Hartwell def Dana Brooke

================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: