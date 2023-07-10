Tags
WWE Raw 7/10/23 Post Show: Roman Reigns: Tribal Court TV Draws 3 Million Viewers; Judgement Day Coming To NXT; Cody Goes Full Dusty Mode On WWE Fans; DIY Return Imminent; Logan Paul/Ricochet Confrontation; Cool Barry Windhman Update; Imperium To Replace Vinci With McDonough? Omos Interview; NXT/AEW/TWIWH Previews; This Week In Ratings And More!
WWE Raw Post Show (7/10/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- The Trial Of Roman Reigns draws over 3 Million TV viewers, but WWE suffers an embarrassing drop of over 700K viewers within minutes.
- WWE Raw 7/10/23 Review with Photo highlights
- Did Cody Rhodes finally give us the reason why Brock Lesnar attacked him the night after WrestleMania?
- Realigning of Bronson Reed and The Miz done to set up the return of DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano)?
- Giovanni Vinci on his way out of Imperium? Could JD McDonough be on his way in?
- Judgement Day appearing and Bron Breakker vs Ilja Dragunov headline NXT 7/11/23 episode
- Very cool update regarding Barry Windham
- Omos interview: Talks WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, MVP, Undertaker and more
- NXT 7/11/23 and AEW Dynamite 7/12/23 Previews
- This Week In Ratings: WWE Raw/SmackDown, AEW Dynamite/Collision/Rampage 100, NXT, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, Stone Cold Takes On America
- Congratulations to Nikki Cross, who just graduated the University Of Edinburgh and earned her Master Degree For Science!
- TWIWH Preview: CM Punk/Vince McMahon confrontation.. WCW/ECW Invasion.. Bray Wyatt/NXT Debut.. Black Saturday.. Hulk Hogan admits steroid use.. Eric Bischoff becomes Raw GM.. Mohammad Hassan pulled from WWE TV.. Vince Russo/Bash At The Beach.. Nitro Girls debut.. New Day at Wyatt Family Compound.. Matt Hardy confronts Lita on Byte This and much more!
WWE Raw Results (7/10/23):
- Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle def Ludwig Keiser and Giovanni Vinci
- Zoey Stark w/Trish Stratus def Becky Lynch
- Shayna Baszler def Emma
- The Miz def Tommaso Ciampa (No DQ Match)
- Chelsea Green def Katana Chance
- Judgement Day def Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
WWE Main Event Results (7/10/23)
- Natalya def Xia Li
- Indi Hartwell def Dana Brooke
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
