The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 7/2/23: LA Knight/US Title; Ronda Rousey Leaving WWE? Cody Angers Fans Over WHC Remark; Priest/Balor/MITB Briefcase; Truth About WWE/UK WrestleMania Discussions; Cody Baiting Brock; WWE Hunting Moles; Concern For Terry Funk And Lots More

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (7/2/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Despite not winning MITB briefcase, the elevation of LA Knight continues leading to a future US Title run later in the year

MITB Briefcase will be part of a storyline between Damian Priest and Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes angers fans for saying that winning the World Heavyweight Championship would not ‘finish the story’

Media claims that ticket sales for AEW All In at Wembley led to WWE pursuing WrestleMania in London is false

Honest thoughts on Austin Theory’ run after beating John Cena at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso, or Roman vs Usos or Bloodline Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam?

Could Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble in back to back years?

Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler abrupt split: Looking at several scenarios why WWE had Shayna turn on Ronda and losing WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships so soon

Looking at how early Covid restrictions permanently changed WWE operations and gave Roman Reigns a major head start at becoming the Tribal Chief

How will Cody Rhodes bait Brock Lesnar to accept a third (and final) match at SummerSlam

Recent photo of Terry Funk celebrating his birthday leads to a very sobering conversation about wrestlers (including Funk, Mongo) dealing with serious health issues, hospice care and end of life

Plus: Drew McIntyre returns.. WWE/UFC joint events.. WWE hunting moles.. Maven Invaders.. Seth Rollins’ SummerSlam opponent(s).. Current riots going on in France.. Favorite BBQ to enjoy on the 4th and more!

