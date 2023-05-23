Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E21 (5/21 – 5/27) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 5/23/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 4PM EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 58 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

SYNOPSIS: S2 E21 (05/21 – 05/27)

Jerry Lawler sues WWF over use of ‘The King’ (Harley Race) at Tennessee events

Iron Sheik and Hacksaw Jim Duggan arrested in NJ for Drug and Alcohol possession. And what Iron Sheik clams at the Courthouse is hilarious

Audio: Hacksaw Jim Duggan speaks on arrest with Iron Sheik

Lex Luger def Michael PS Hayes to end 523 day reign as NWA US Champion

Scott Hall makes WCW TV debut

Brian Lee becomes first ever Smoky Mountain Wrestling Heavyweight Champion

Looking back at WCW Slamboree: A Legends Reunion PPV 1993-1995

Audio: 16 year old Jeff Hardy makes WWF debut vs 1-2-3 Kid

Fake Undertaker (Brian Lee) makes WWF TV debut

Audio: The closest you will ever get to Gordon Solie and Bobby Heenan commentating a match in ECW: Terry Funk vs Tully Blanchard

Hunter Hearst Helmsley makes Monday Night Raw debut

Savio Vega makes his WWF in ring debut

Audio: Five minutes that changed the Monday Night Wars: Scott Hall arrives in WCW and declares war

Audio: “I’m Not A Shark, I’m A Man!”

Looking back: WWF In Your House: Beware Of Dog One & Two 1996

Looking back: at WWF Over The Edge 1999

Audio: Steve Blackman, Ahmed Johnson, Val Venis, Harley Race, and Bret Hart share some of their favorite Owen Hart rib stories

WWF Owen Hart Raw tribute show scores 3rd highest rating (7.2) in Raw history

Kevin Nash (c) vs Bret Hart for WCW Heavyweight Title on Jay Leno Show canceled due to death of Owen Hart

Audio: Daffney def Crowbar to win WCW Cruiserweight Title

Audio: 12 year old Reid Flair (RIP) tries to play peacemaker between David and Ric Flair on WCW Nitro

Looking back at WWF Judgment Day 2000, 2005-2006

Audio: Undertaker returns to WWF TV after 8 month absence and debuts as American Bad Ass

CompuServe debuts ‘Ask Rena’ (Mero) weekly Q&A column

Triple H blows out quad on Raw during Tag Title match (w/ Steve Austin) and lose the titles to Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit

Days after Triple H tears quad, Chris Benoit suffers neck injury during tag team title defense w/ Chris Jericho

Audio: Joanie ‘Chyna’ Laurer vs Joey Buttafuoco (Celebrity Boxing 2002)

WWE premieres two new shows: WWE Confidential and Velocity

NWATNA hires Mike Tenay as lead announcer for Impact

Looking back at WWA The Reckoning 2003

Audio: Bret Hart heartfelt promo at WWA ‘The Reckoning’ only months after suffering a stroke

WWE receives backlash from fans after a heart attack angle with Eddie Guerrero on Smackdown

TNA releases DDP

TNA cancels all future Impact tapings until TV deal is finalized with Spike TV (2005)

The Dudleys launch Team 3D Academy Pro Wrestling School

Audio: In an attempt to boost low TV ratings, Vince McMahon announces McMahon’s Million Dollar Mania

Looking back at XPW reunion show ‘Cold Day In Hell’ 2008 and TNA Sacrifice 2009

Audio: Kurt Angle vs Sting vs Mick Foley vs Jeff Jarrett: Ultimate Sacrifice Match

Looking back at WWE Over The Limit 2010-2011

Audio: Batista quits WWE live on Raw

Audio: WWE announces Bret Hart as intern Raw GM

Sinclair Broadcasting Group purchases Ring Of Honor

Looking back: Ring Of Honor ‘Supercard Of Honor VI’ 2011

Chris Jericho suspended by WWE after kicking Brazilian Flag during WWE event

Audio: Chris Jericho speaks on the Brazilian Flag incident

Sami Zayn makes his NXT debut

Looking back: NJPW ‘Back To The Yokohama Arena’ 2014

Looking back: WWE Extreme Rules 2016 and WWE Backlash 2017

And so much more!

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E21 (5/21 – 5/27) online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E21 (5/21 – 5/27) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

