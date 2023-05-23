Tags
Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E21 (5/21 – 5/27) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 5/23/2019
Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 4PM EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.
RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 58 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
SYNOPSIS: S2 E21 (05/21 – 05/27)
- Jerry Lawler sues WWF over use of ‘The King’ (Harley Race) at Tennessee events
- Iron Sheik and Hacksaw Jim Duggan arrested in NJ for Drug and Alcohol possession. And what Iron Sheik clams at the Courthouse is hilarious
- Audio: Hacksaw Jim Duggan speaks on arrest with Iron Sheik
- Lex Luger def Michael PS Hayes to end 523 day reign as NWA US Champion
- Scott Hall makes WCW TV debut
- Brian Lee becomes first ever Smoky Mountain Wrestling Heavyweight Champion
- Looking back at WCW Slamboree: A Legends Reunion PPV 1993-1995
- Audio: 16 year old Jeff Hardy makes WWF debut vs 1-2-3 Kid
- Fake Undertaker (Brian Lee) makes WWF TV debut
- Audio: The closest you will ever get to Gordon Solie and Bobby Heenan commentating a match in ECW: Terry Funk vs Tully Blanchard
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley makes Monday Night Raw debut
- Savio Vega makes his WWF in ring debut
- Audio: Five minutes that changed the Monday Night Wars: Scott Hall arrives in WCW and declares war
- Audio: “I’m Not A Shark, I’m A Man!”
- Looking back: WWF In Your House: Beware Of Dog One & Two 1996
- Looking back: at WWF Over The Edge 1999
- Audio: Steve Blackman, Ahmed Johnson, Val Venis, Harley Race, and Bret Hart share some of their favorite Owen Hart rib stories
- WWF Owen Hart Raw tribute show scores 3rd highest rating (7.2) in Raw history
- Kevin Nash (c) vs Bret Hart for WCW Heavyweight Title on Jay Leno Show canceled due to death of Owen Hart
- Audio: Daffney def Crowbar to win WCW Cruiserweight Title
- Audio: 12 year old Reid Flair (RIP) tries to play peacemaker between David and Ric Flair on WCW Nitro
- Looking back at WWF Judgment Day 2000, 2005-2006
- Audio: Undertaker returns to WWF TV after 8 month absence and debuts as American Bad Ass
- CompuServe debuts ‘Ask Rena’ (Mero) weekly Q&A column
- Triple H blows out quad on Raw during Tag Title match (w/ Steve Austin) and lose the titles to Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit
- Days after Triple H tears quad, Chris Benoit suffers neck injury during tag team title defense w/ Chris Jericho
- Audio: Joanie ‘Chyna’ Laurer vs Joey Buttafuoco (Celebrity Boxing 2002)
- WWE premieres two new shows: WWE Confidential and Velocity
- NWATNA hires Mike Tenay as lead announcer for Impact
- Looking back at WWA The Reckoning 2003
- Audio: Bret Hart heartfelt promo at WWA ‘The Reckoning’ only months after suffering a stroke
- WWE receives backlash from fans after a heart attack angle with Eddie Guerrero on Smackdown
- TNA releases DDP
- TNA cancels all future Impact tapings until TV deal is finalized with Spike TV (2005)
- The Dudleys launch Team 3D Academy Pro Wrestling School
- Audio: In an attempt to boost low TV ratings, Vince McMahon announces McMahon’s Million Dollar Mania
- Looking back at XPW reunion show ‘Cold Day In Hell’ 2008 and TNA Sacrifice 2009
- Audio: Kurt Angle vs Sting vs Mick Foley vs Jeff Jarrett: Ultimate Sacrifice Match
- Looking back at WWE Over The Limit 2010-2011
- Audio: Batista quits WWE live on Raw
- Audio: WWE announces Bret Hart as intern Raw GM
- Sinclair Broadcasting Group purchases Ring Of Honor
- Looking back: Ring Of Honor ‘Supercard Of Honor VI’ 2011
- Chris Jericho suspended by WWE after kicking Brazilian Flag during WWE event
- Audio: Chris Jericho speaks on the Brazilian Flag incident
- Sami Zayn makes his NXT debut
- Looking back: NJPW ‘Back To The Yokohama Arena’ 2014
- Looking back: WWE Extreme Rules 2016 and WWE Backlash 2017
- And so much more!
