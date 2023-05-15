Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE Raw 5/15/23 Post Show: Trish Gets The Saudi Payday; Ronda/Shayna Winning Tag Titles At NOC? Mustafa Ali Gets The Zelina Treatment; DTKC Show Announced; WWE/FOX and Bray Wyatt Rumor Killer; Superstar Billy Graham On Life Support; Liv Morgan Injured; Next AEW/NXT Previews; This Week In Ratings
WWE Raw Post Show (5/15/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Night Of Champions: Latest news, new matches added, a MAJOR match AND Title Change rumored
- As DT & The Family expected all along, Trish Stratus gets the big Saudi Pay day vs Becky Lynch
- WWE Raw Recap 5/15/23: Finn Balor scouts JD McDonagh.. Liv Morgan injured, Mustafa Ali wins Battle Royal to face Gunther at WWE NOC.. Dominik Mysterio/Xavier Woods rinse and repeat.. Owens/Zayn vs Judgement Day and more
- Prayers needed for Superstar Billy Graham, who is currently in grave condition on life support
- Non-Story: Clause included in Endeavor/WWE deal about Vince McMahon’s power ‘until death’
- Non-Story: DT clears up drama created by wrestling media over FOX not listing WWE in their Fall 2023 Lineup’
- Rumor Killer: Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy deleted from internal WWE roster
- NXT 5/16/23 and AEW Dynamite 5/17/23 Previews
- Friendly reminder from DT of what will NOT be revealed during AEW/Warner Bros Discovery TV deal announcement in NYC
- Details on Special non-wrestling themed episode of ‘Sit-Down w/Don Tony’ streaming live Sunday 5/21/23 at 8:05PM
- This Week In Wrestling History Season 2 Episode 20 preview
- The Week In Ratings 5/5/23 – 5/12/23: WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, All Access, Rampage, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, Stone Cold Takes On America
- Programming Note: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns Tuesday 5/23/23 for WWE Night Of Champions Preview & Predictions (Full details)
🔥Programming Note: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns for WWE Night Of Champions Preview & Predictions (Will be posted Tuesday night 5/23/23 at Midnight EST here and at www.DonTony.com)
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 5/15/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 5/15/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 5/15/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 5/15/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
==================
WWE Raw Results (5/15/23):
- Shinsuke Nakamura def The Miz
- Mustafa Ali wins IC Title Number One Contenders Battle Royal, faces Gunther at NOC
- Dominik Mysterio def Xavier Woods
- Indus Sher def Drake Thompson & Lucky Ali
- Raquel Rodriguez def Chelsea Green
- Damian Priest & Finn Balor def Kevin Owens (c) & Sami Zayn (c) (Non-Title Match)
WWE Main Event Results (5/15/23)
- Nikki Cross defeated Tegan Nox
- Dana Brooke def Emma
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: MON 11:05PM LIVE on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUESDAYS 4PM at http://www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: TUE 10:05PM LIVE on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: Uploaded WEDNESDAYS at Midnight on http://www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- The Don Tony Show: SAT 11:05AM LIVE on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: SUN LIVE 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)