WWE Raw 5/15/23 Post Show: Trish Gets The Saudi Payday; Ronda/Shayna Winning Tag Titles At NOC? Mustafa Ali Gets The Zelina Treatment; DTKC Show Announced; WWE/FOX and Bray Wyatt Rumor Killer; Superstar Billy Graham On Life Support; Liv Morgan Injured; Next AEW/NXT Previews; This Week In Ratings

WWE Night Of Champions: Latest news, new matches added, a MAJOR match AND Title Change rumored

As DT & The Family expected all along, Trish Stratus gets the big Saudi Pay day vs Becky Lynch

WWE Raw Recap 5/15/23: Finn Balor scouts JD McDonagh.. Liv Morgan injured, Mustafa Ali wins Battle Royal to face Gunther at WWE NOC.. Dominik Mysterio/Xavier Woods rinse and repeat.. Owens/Zayn vs Judgement Day and more

Prayers needed for Superstar Billy Graham, who is currently in grave condition on life support

Non-Story: Clause included in Endeavor/WWE deal about Vince McMahon’s power ‘until death’

Non-Story: DT clears up drama created by wrestling media over FOX not listing WWE in their Fall 2023 Lineup’

Rumor Killer: Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy deleted from internal WWE roster

NXT 5/16/23 and AEW Dynamite 5/17/23 Previews

Friendly reminder from DT of what will NOT be revealed during AEW/Warner Bros Discovery TV deal announcement in NYC

Details on Special non-wrestling themed episode of ‘Sit-Down w/Don Tony’ streaming live Sunday 5/21/23 at 8:05PM

This Week In Wrestling History Season 2 Episode 20 preview

The Week In Ratings 5/5/23 – 5/12/23: WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, All Access, Rampage, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, Stone Cold Takes On America

Programming Note: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns Tuesday 5/23/23 for WWE Night Of Champions Preview & Predictions (Full details)

🔥Programming Note: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns for WWE Night Of Champions Preview & Predictions (Will be posted Tuesday night 5/23/23 at Midnight EST here and at www.DonTony.com)

WWE Raw Results (5/15/23):

Shinsuke Nakamura def The Miz

Mustafa Ali wins IC Title Number One Contenders Battle Royal, faces Gunther at NOC

Dominik Mysterio def Xavier Woods

Indus Sher def Drake Thompson & Lucky Ali

Raquel Rodriguez def Chelsea Green

Damian Priest & Finn Balor def Kevin Owens (c) & Sami Zayn (c) (Non-Title Match)

WWE Main Event Results (5/15/23)

Nikki Cross defeated Tegan Nox

Dana Brooke def Emma

