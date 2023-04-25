WWE Draft 2023 Preview & Predictions: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show (SPECIAL EPISPODE) Bianca Belair vs Ronda Rousey; Monday Night Rollins vs Monday Knight Raw; Cody Rhodes to SmackDown; Imperium To Raw; Street Profits Split Up & Lots More!

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show is back once again! And this time, it’s for your WWE DRAFT 2023 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS, presented by BlueWire.

Who should be drafted to RAW or SMACKDOWN?

Who should REMAIN on their CURRENT BRAND?

Who should be PROMOTED from NXT?

Who should be DEMOTED to NXT?

Don Tony and Kev Castle run down the Raw/SmackDown/NXT Rosters and answer these questions and discuss some unpopular moves WWE may make as well.

Triple H’s announcement of a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion being crowned turned many of DTKC original WWE Draft roster picks upside down.

No matter when you come across this special DTKC Show Episode, download it and give it a listen. It will be fun to reflect in the future with Don Tony and Kev Castle’s WWE Draft predictions, what moves paid off for WWE, what moves backfired, and what move WWE should have made but didn’t.

If there’s demand for it, Don Tony and Kevin Castle will return in two weeks to recap the WWE Draft, potential big money feuds as well as potential failures with some WWE roster changes.

Many thanks to all of YOU who spoke up and let us know how much you enjoyed our recent return. The response has been immense. Enjoy this special episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show and we’ll do it again soon.