NXT Stand And Deliver 2023 Recap And Review; PLUS Rumored NXT Callups To WWE Main Roster

NXT Stand And Deliver 2023 Recap And Review, hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.

NXT STAND AND DELIVER 2023 RESULTS:

Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Tyler Bate & Thea Hail def Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler & Ava Raine (Winners Keep Control Of Chase University)

Indi Hartwell def Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez (c) (Ladder match, New NXT Women’s Champion)

Gallus (c) def Creed Brothers and D’Angelo Family (Triple Threat Match for NXT Tag Team Championship)

Wes Lee (c) def Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov and Axiom (Fatal Five-Way match for NXT North American Championship)

Johnny Gargano def Grayson Waller (Unsanctioned Match)

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn def Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c) (New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions)

Carmelo Hayes def Bron Breakker (c) (New NXT Champion)

