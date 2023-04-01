Tags
NXT Stand And Deliver 2023 Recap And Review; PLUS Rumored NXT Callups To WWE Main Roster
NXT Stand And Deliver 2023 Recap And Review, hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.
NXT STAND AND DELIVER 2023 RESULTS:
- Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Tyler Bate & Thea Hail def Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler & Ava Raine (Winners Keep Control Of Chase University)
- Indi Hartwell def Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez (c) (Ladder match, New NXT Women’s Champion)
- Gallus (c) def Creed Brothers and D’Angelo Family (Triple Threat Match for NXT Tag Team Championship)
- Wes Lee (c) def Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov and Axiom (Fatal Five-Way match for NXT North American Championship)
- Johnny Gargano def Grayson Waller (Unsanctioned Match)
- Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn def Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c) (New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions)
- Carmelo Hayes def Bron Breakker (c) (New NXT Champion)
====
===============
