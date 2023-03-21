Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E12 (3/19 – 3/25) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 3/21/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 50 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

SYNOPSIS: S2 E12 (03/19 – 03/25)

Historic match between AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel vs WWF Champion Bob Backlund.

Kerry Von Erich makes MSG debut.

Audio: Memorable 1981 Memphis No DQ Match between Jerry ‘The King Lawler and Terry Funk.

Bonus Audio: Awesome Terry Funk promos before and after No DQ match against Jerry Lawler.

Looking back at WrestleMania VII (1991), WrestleMania X (1994), WrestleMania 13 (1997).

Looking back at WCW / New Japan Supershow I (aka Starrcade 1991).

Konnan loses a Mask vs Hair match against Perro Aguayo (1991).

WWF creates Hall Of Fame announcing Andre The Giant as the first inductee.

Looking back at WCW Uncensored (1995, 1996, 2000).

The ‘Ultimate Surprise’ is revealed as The Renegade makes WCW debut.

Audio: Steve Austin speaks on facing Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.

Looking back at WWF Slammy Awards 1997.

Big Show makes WWF in ring debut.

Audio: Dr Death Steve Williams (w/ Jim Ross) battles Hardcore Holly at TKE Fraternity House (Albany, NY).

Audio: Steve Austin gives Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and The Rock a Beer Bath.

Audio: Memorable Bret Hart from WCW Nitro on Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Ric Flair and ‘The Pencil’.

Kevin Nash shouts out Sable during episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

Rey Mysterio Jr knocks Ric Flair into a pool.

Looking back at ECW Living Dangerously PPV (1999).

Stephanie McMahon slaps Linda McMahon on Smackdown.

Sale of WCW between Turner and Fusient falls thru as WWF announces the purchase of World Championship Wrestling.

Audio: Eric Bischoff announces last ever episode of Nitro on TNT Network.

WWF holds first ever Raw / Smackdown Draft (Brand Extension).

Audio: #1 Draft Pick The Rock’s memorable ‘A**hole’ promo.

Bill Goldberg signs with WWF (2003).

Looking back at Ring of Honor ‘Night Of Champions’ (2003).

Samoa Joe begins 645-day reign as ROH Champion.

Audio: John Cena interrupts Draft Lottery between Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman.

Audio: Paul Heyman ‘quits’ after being drafted to Raw.

Audio: Kurt Angle replaces Paul Heyman as Smackdown GM.

Audio: Booker T is not happy to be drafted to Smackdown.

Bradshaw debuts ‘JBL’.

Audio: Kurt Angle with Sensational Sherri debut ‘Sexy Kurt’.

Audio: Mickie James ‘kidnaps’ Ashley Massaro, then kisses an unconscious Trish Stratus.

Audio: Memorable ‘Old Yeller’ promo exchange between HBK and Ric Flair leading into WrestleMania.

Randy Orton DDTs then kisses an unconscious Stephanie McMahon as a handcuffed Triple H is forced to watch.

Mick Foley loses a TNA ‘career’ match and bloodies Bubba ‘The Love’ Sponge on the way out.

GLAAD is not happy with John Cena and WWE for Bullying Hypermasculinity.

Looking back at TNA Destination X PPV (2011).

Audio: Closing moments of the clusterfu** ending to AJ Styles vs Abyss (Heavyweight Title Match from Destination X 2011).

Kurt Angle arrested after being found drunk inside parked vehicle following TNA event.

Sean Waltman hospitalized after tearing his bunghole following match against Jerry Lynn.

Audio: Christian wrestles last ever match.

Ex-girlfriend posts lude photo of Vader on Twitter.

And so much more!

