The Don Tony Show 9/5/2022: Exclusive: What Led Up To CM Punk Verbal & Physical Scrum; WWE Clash / AEW All Out / NXT Event Recaps; House Of Black Finished? Bray Wyatt Rumor Killer

The REAL STORY (w/audio) behind what led to CM Punk exploding on Nick Hausman, Colt Cabana, EVPs and Hangman Page at AEW All Out Media Scrum. Spoiler: Participants involved are far from innocent in this elite mess.

Be prepared as Elite Media will spin this HARD against CM Punk and in favor of all within AEW

Professional vs Paranoia. Good Vibes vs Anger. Weekend Media Scrums told all you need to know about WWE & AEW

EC3 & Control Your Narrative issues a statement about Braun Strowman returning to WWE

Injury updates from AEW All Out, WWE Clash At The Castle, and NXT Worlds Collide

House Of Black finished? A defeated Malakai Black hugs his partners, blows a kiss to the crowd

Seth Rollins pays homage to Elton John and Jade Cargill debuts a new look and hairdo (pics)

AEW repairs Luchasaurus: Realigns him with Christian Cage & will feud with Jungle Boy next

MJF returns at AEW All Out, and where the journalism kayfabe will shift to next

Although unfair, Drew McIntyre’s build & Clash At The Castle result will be compared to Lex Express for quite some time

WWE Raw 9/5/22 recap: Lashley vs Miz Cage Match, Dominik/Judgement Day, Braun Strowman returns!

WWE Clash At The Castle Recap: Champions retain, Dominik turns, Solo Sikoa arrives; Imperium reunites; Fury knocks out Theory

AEW All Out Recap: CM Punk wins AEW Title, MJF Returns! New Trios & Women’s Interim Champions

NXT Worlds Collide Recap: Mandy and Bron retain, Melo maintains and a Pretty Deadly reign & regain

Bray Wyatt rumor killer (aired at the very end of the show during the outro. Sorry!)

