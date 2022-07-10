The Sit-Down With Don Tony 7/10/22: Cody Rhodes At Royal Rumble; Vince McMahon Swiss Bank Account; The Briscoes / AEW; Tony D’Angelo Underwhelming In NXT

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

Cody Rhodes will return in time for the WWE Royal Rumble.

Disregard WWE 9-month timeline for Cody Rhodes unless he undergoes complications

Who will be to blame, besides Ric Flair, if something (medical) happens during his final match?

If Christy Hemme is NOT the Woman paid $7.5 Million hush money from Vince McMahon, she should come out & tell everyone

How does Vince McMahon not have a Swiss Bank Account under an alias name?

DT explains why Tony Khan would never pursue buying WWE, and why AEW isn’t going anywhere

GTFOH: Ring Of Honor ‘Death Before Dishonor’ PPV price is $39.99

Prediction: The Briscoes will fight on AEW Television in 2022

Theory MITB ‘Cash-In’ should not happen at SummerSlam

What mainstream wrestler would still be able to compete today if they didn’t pass away?

Who is the most dangerous wrestler currently in pro wrestling?

Growing Up Don Tony: Scary XPW Table spot involving Lizzy Borden…. and Don Tony?

Sadly, DT breaks down why Tony D’Angelo character has underwhelmed in NXT

Coming Soon: DT will be streaming Saturday mornings (twice a month to start)

DT explains why almost all AEW fans are NOT anti-WWE fans… and vice versa

Plus: Tiffany Straton’s Daddy, Favorite Rey Mysterio WWE match, MLB, Thoughts on TV shows Heels and Young Rock, Appreciation for Becky Lynch, Simone Johnson and much more.

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP25) 07/10/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP25) 07/10/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP25) 07/10/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP25) 07/10/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

😎This Q&A w/Don Tony episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)

💰Use the Promo Code: DonTony and get 20% off any order!

👍DT recommends: The ULTRA SMOOTH PACKAGE or THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0

==================

NUMBER ONE!

We made our Pro Wrestling TV debut on June 8, 2022. And in JUST ONE MONTH, we are the #1 Video On Demand Show across the ENTIRE NETWORK!

Let’s keep it going! Check out Pro Wrestling TV streaming network for wrestling fans everywhere. In-ring matches, documentaries, exclusives, & more!

https://solo.to/pwtv ================== UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST): ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ airs Sunday at 8:05PM on YouTube

WWE Raw Post Show Review’ airs Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube

“NXT Watch Party” airs Tuesday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)

‘DT VIPatreon” airs Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM

‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ airs Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube

“WWE SmackDown Watch Party” airs Friday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)

“AEW Rampage Watch Party” airs Friday at 10PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)

‘The Don Tony Show’ airs Saturday at 8:05PM on YouTube ==== CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: CLICK HERE FOR PRO WRESTLING TV

FOR CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE

FOR CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA

CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER

CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES

CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN

CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO

CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS

CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE! ==== SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd

Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony

Website: http://www.dontony.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow

Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/dontonydtd

http://www.instagram.com/dontonydtd Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com ==== Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony ================= REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020). By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more. Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now! =============== Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated! ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS: ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Beyond The Matt Podcast

Brandon Foley

Aaron Kloss

Adam Fried

Adam Garcia

Alton Ehia

AMZO

Angel Nales

Anthony Burrows

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Brian

Bruno Caamano

Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island Landry

Bud Ardis

Chardae Hill

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

Christopher Stephens

CM Black Pixels

Coc*boy

Craig Neuens

Crazy Cruiserweight

Crisis In The Toyverse

Cyril Daniel

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Dan Kiefer

David Park

David Peralta

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Dominic McGlynn

Dorian Carrizales

Dushawn Butler

Edgar DeHostos

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

Gabriel Dukinhower

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Moss

Jason Lynn

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Juan V Canas

Kenneth Hewlett

Kevin Case

Kevin Rivera

KressMann

Kyle Bauer

Kyle Kaczmarski

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Marc Israel

Matt Krause

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nathan Moyers

Nia

Omar Sumpter

Pran Fernando

Ray Gonez

RazorbackRobb

Richard M

Rob Ace

Roger Rubio

Russell Zavala

Ry Baker

Sam Boone

Sam From Detroit

Scott Taylor

Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)

Sean Howard

Sean Williams

Seth Washington

Setor Awunyo-Akaba

Stel Stylianou

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tom Nelson

Tommy Pockesci

Trump’s Secret Lover

Whisperer Rob

Zack Scieslicki

Zhenya Berry SPONSORS BEYOND THE MATT PODCAST Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion!

Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion! SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)