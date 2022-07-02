WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Predictions Show: Matches, Storylines, Swerves & Surprises!

Can Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, WWE’s Power Couple sweep the Money In The Bank Ladder Matches?… Could Sami Zayn win MITB but then suckered into giving The Bloodline the briefcase?… Can The Street Profits finally dethrone The Usos?… When the going gets tough for Theory, will he go the chicken sh*t route and get DQ’d or Counted Out?… Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey expected to retain their Titles. But will the return of one, possibly two contenders ruin their celebrations? This and many other scenarios will be tossed around during this SPECIAL LIVE SATURDAY MORNING (7/2/22) ‘WWE MITB 2022 PREDICTIONS’ episode, hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Lineup:

Bianca Belair (c) vs Carmella (Raw Women’s Championship)

Ronda Rousey (c) vs Natalya (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

The Usos (c) vs Street Profits (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

Theory (c) vs Bobby Lashley (United States Championship)

Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs Sami Zayn vs Riddle vs Madcap Moss (Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

Lacey Evans vs Alexa Bliss vs Liv Morgan vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka vs Shotzi vs Becky Lynch (Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

