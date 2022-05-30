Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE Raw Post Show 5/30/2022; New Matches Added To Hell In A Cell; Jake Atlas Arrested; Loose Cannon MJF; CM Punk Calls AEW Run ‘Best In His Career’
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 36 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
🙏On this Memorial Day, we express out continued love and appreciation for everyone who is serving, has served and who has paid the ultimate price to keep us free.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Episode Format: Raw In 30, News In 30 and Q&A In 30 (90 Minutes Total)
- WWE Raw results 5/30/22: Final Raw before Hell In A Cell
- New matches added to WWE Hell In A Cell 2022
- Exclusive Details: Jake Atlas arrested, charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Battery
- Jeff Hardy pulled from advertised AEW Dynamite 6/1/22; now 8-Man Tag Team Match
- WWE Advertises MITB outside T-Mobile Arena during AEW DoN (Pics Inc)
- Following up last week’s discussion on WWE shifting Lacey Evans’ character due to suspensions
- WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 5/27/22 ratings delayed due to Memorial Day Holiday
- NXT 2.0 5/31/22 and AEW Dynamite 6/1/22 Previews
- Following a 5 Hour AEW DoN, Tony Khan hosts a 2+ Hour Media After Party (They claim it’s a scrum)
- CM Punk calls his AEW run the best run of his entire career
- Revisiting our discussion comparing MJF to ‘The Loose Cannon’ Brian Pillman
- Picked Live: Watch Party Winners: Undertaker & Sting and Sasha Banks & Roman Reigns signed photos!
- This week’s Guess The Ratings Contest Giveaway: Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose signed photos!
- Live chat, SuperChat questions and comments answered throughout the show
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 05/30/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 05/30/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 05/30/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 05/30/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows
==================
WWE Raw Results (5/30/22):
- Bianca Belair (c) def Asuka (Non-Title Match)
- Ezekiel & The Mysterios def Kevin Owens & Alpha Academy
- Alexa Bliss def Doudrop
- Tamina def Dana Brooke (c) (New 24/7 Champion)
- Akira Tozawa def Tamina (c) (New 24/7 Champion)
- Mustafa Ali def Tommaso Ciampa by DQ (Earns Future US Title Match)
- Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura def The Usos (c) by DQ (Championship Contenders Match)
- Liv Morgan def Rhea Ripley
- Contract signing for Omos & MVP vs Bobby Lashley (Handicap Match at Hell In a Cell)
WWE Main Event Results (5/30/22):
- R-Truth def T-Bar
- Apollo Crews def Akira Tozawa
=================
😎This episode of The Don Tony Show is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)
🎁The perfect Father’s Day Gift, even for yourself!
💰Use the Promo Code: DonTony and get 20% off any order!
👍DT recommends: The ULTRA SMOOTH PACKAGE or THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE):
- Your next episode of ‘Don Tony VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your PPV review of ‘WWE Hell In A Cell 2022’ airs LIVE Sunday following the PPV (approximately 11PM EST) on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ airs LIVE on Sunday June 12 at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next WWE Raw Post Show Review hosted by The Don Tony Show airs LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/dontonydtd
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
====
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Beyond The Matt Podcast
- Brandon Foley
- Aaron Kloss
- Adam Fried
- Adam Garcia
- AJK
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon Foley
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island Landry
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Jaime Vaquera
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Lynn
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Narc Israel
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Harvey
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Omar Sumpter
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gonez
- RazorbackRobb
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Sam Boone
- Sam From Detroit
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- Veteran Theory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- BEYOND THE MATT PODCAST Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)