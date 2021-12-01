Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep113) 12/1/21: NXT WarGames 2021 Predictions | AEW Dynamite Recap | AEW Rampage & NXT Ratings

Running Time: 1 Hour 54 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

TOPICS DISCUSSED (IN ORDER OF DISCUSSION):

Opening thoughts on AEW Dynamite & Cody going thru a flaming table to lots of Atlanta boos

Anthony Ogogo makes his AEW in ring return

Best wishes to Arn Anderson who went Humpty Dumpty again and fell of AEW stage

AEW Rampage Ratings prove the show is not ‘must see first run tv’

DT poses the question again: What % of fans watching Rampage also watch WWE TV?

DT predicts Rampage will move to a different timeslot in 2022; maybe early Sat nights

Sting tweaks facepaint to tribute Darby Allin

Sting and Billy Gunn battle for the first time in almost 33 years!

AEW Dynamite 12/1/21 recap

Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Page for AEW Title announced for ‘Winter Is Coming’

Fans triggered over MJF’s promo claiming CM Punk trying to get into Britt Baker’s pants

Big Swole and AEW mutually part ways, and some of the fan reaction was sad and pathetic

Could MJF and Eddie Kingston or CM Punk are two final men in Diamond Battle Royale

DT thinks Eddie Kingston will win AEW World Title in 2022

More entertaining verbal barbs between CM Punk and MJF

DT thinks Dante Martin will ultimately turn on Team Taz and feud with Ricky Starks

TK social media ‘spat’ led to Adam Cole getting a full TV entrance just to do commentary

MUST HEAR: DT exposes stupid claims WWE is trying to destroy Triple H’s NXT legacy

NXT WarGames 2021 Predictions

AEW Dynamite Results (12/1/21):

Bryan Danielson def Alan Angels

CM Punk def Lee Moriarty

Wardlow def AC Adams

Sting and Darby Allin def The Gunn Club

Ruby Soho def Kris Statlander (TBS Title Tournament Quarterfinals)

Cody Rhodes def Andrade El Idolo (Atlanta Street Fight)

NXT 2.0 Results (11/30/21):

Kay Lee Ray def Dakota Kai (Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match)

Cameron Grimes def Andre Chase – Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner def Legado Del Fantasma (#1 Contenders Match)

Solo Sikoa def Edris Enofe

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta def Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

Bron Breakker def Johnny Gargano (Men’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match)

Don Tony’s NXT WarGames 2021 Predictions:

Team Gonzalez, Cameron Grimes, Imperium, Joe Gacy, Team Black & Gold

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/1/21 Episode 113

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/1/21 Episode 113 online

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/1/21 Episode 113

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/1/21 Episode 113

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/1/21 Episode 113

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday December 2, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday December 4, 2021 LIVE at 8:05PM EST.

Your PPV review of ‘NXT Wargames 2021′ will air Sunday December 5, 2021 immediately following the PPV (Approximately 10:30PM EST)

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday December 12, 2021 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday December 6, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday December 8, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

====

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Blake-Scott

Brandon McIntire

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CJ Uehara

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jacob Esten

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Lee Friel

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Mark Israel

Matt Dasindavid

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Westphal

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Phatty 316

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Super Dickk

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Trevor Badger

Whisperer Rob

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)