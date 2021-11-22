Breakfast Soup RAW (w/ Don Tony and Mish) 11/22/2021: WWE Raw Recap; Seth Rollins Attacked By Fan; Carmella, Queen Zelina + Dana Brooke Win Titles



RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 42 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Mish

Topics Discussed: During tonight’s WWE Raw, a drunken goof (we prefer not to call him a fan) attacked Seth Rollins. He was quickly restrained by WWE referees and security. He was arrested, and WWE along with Seth Rollins have pressed charges. Since Seth is OK, we’ll show you a few pics of what happened. DT and Mish had a very different view as to how it was handled by Seth Rollins. Also discussed on the show, everything that went down on Raw. Including Queen Zelina, Carmella and Dana Brooke all winning WWE Titles. And Vince McMahon found his $100 Million ‘Egg’ (Thank God)! Enjoy this edition of Breakfast Soup RAW hosted by Don Tony and Mish, and presented by Blue Wire (bluewirepods.com). Happy Thanksgiving and all the best!

WWE Raw Results (11/22/2021):

Riddle vs Dolph Ziggler

Bianca Belair def Tamina

AJ Styles & Omos def The Street Profits by DQ

Queen Zelina and Carmella def Rhea Ripley (c) and Nikki A.S.H (New Tag Team Champions)

Cedric Alexander def Reggie (c) (New WWE 24/7 Champion)

Dana Brooke def Cedric Alexander (New WWE 24/7 Champion)

Bobby Lashley def Rey and Dominik Mysterio (2 On 1 Handicap Match)

Damian Priest def Sami Zayn (US Title Open Challenge)

Big E (c) def Austin Theory (WWE Championship Match)

WWE Main Event Results (11/22/2021):

Mansoor def Drew Gulak

Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) def Viking Raiders

