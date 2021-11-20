Tags
WWE Survivor Series 2021 Predictions | Tony Khan: WWE Contracts Are Not Real Contracts | The Bellas Returning To WWE
Topics Discussed: WWE Survivor Series 2021 Predictions.. Tony Khan says WWE contracts are not real contracts.. Bobby Lashley says WWE doesn’t have any real competition.. DT Bullsh*t Alarm Returns: Charlotte Flair sets record straight about Nia Jax ‘heat’.. Becky Lynch / Charlotte Flair war escalades (just in time for Survivor Series).. Should Becky vs Charlotte or Big E vs Roman Reigns close out Survivor Series?.. Xia Li: Amazing hype videos (NXT/SmackDown), poor in ring presentation by WWE.. Sadly, more cuts from NXT brand are coming shortly.. Nikki and Brie Bella returning to WWE.. AEW announces ‘Winter Is Coming’ 2021.. AEW wrestler The Butcher tears bicep.. Minoru Suzuki = Ratings.. Mei Ying gets a name change.. AEW Rampage 11/19 recap.. Impact Wrestling ‘Turning Point’ PPV lineup.. W. Morrissey (Big Cass) Impact contract expires and much more. Enjoy the show!
WWE Smackdown Results (11/19/2021):
- Sheamus def Ricochet, Cesaro, and Jinder Mahal (Added to Survivor Series Team SmackDown)
- Shayna Baszler and Natalya def Naomi and Aliyah
- Jeff Hardy def Madcap Moss
- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def Angel (Non-Title Match)
- Sasha Banks def Shotzi
AEW Rampage Results (11/19/21):
- Darby Allin def Billy Gunn
- Jade Cargill def Red Velvet (TBS Championship Tournament Semi-Finals)
- Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus def Adam Cole and Bobby Fish
Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 11/20/21):
- Impact Wrestling 11/18/21: 129K (+38.8%)
- AEW Dynamite (11/17/21): 984K (+7.8%)
- NXT 2.0 11/16/21: 574K (-4.8%)
- WWE Raw 11/15/21: 1,584,000 (+2.3%)
- AEW Rampage 11/12/21: 515K (- 14%)
- WWE SmackDown 11/12/21: 2,104,000 (+2.2%)
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your PPV review of ‘WWE Survivor Series 2021’ will air Sunday November 21, 2021 LIVE immediately following the PPV.
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday November 22, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air November 24, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday December 2, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday December 4, 2021 LIVE at 8:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday December December 5, 2021 at 8:05PM EST
