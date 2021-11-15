Tags
Breakfast Soup RAW (w/ Don Tony and Mish) 11/15/2021: WWE Raw Recap; Cody Shuts Down Twitter Again; WWE Disputes Keith Lee Medical Bills Claim
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 43 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Presented by Blue Wire (www.BlueWirePods.com)
Topics Discussed: Recap of the final WWE Raw before Survivor Series.. Ric Flair joins in on the Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair fun.. Austin Theory replaces Rey Mysterio on Raw Survivor Series Team.. AJ Mendez autograph signing at Big Event draws big criticism (and it isn’t her fault).. WWE disputes Keith Lee’s claim they didn’t pay his medical expenses.. Winners of (4) Adam Bomb Personally Autographed photos picked live.. Cody Rhodes takes his Twitter offline again.. WWE Superstars cosplay to celebrate 25 years of The Rock (pics included).. Don Tony unboxes WWE Charly (Charlotte Flair) Doll.. AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown ratings.. Wrestler recently released due to claims of not being vaccinated – was vaccinated.. Eddie Kingston and Malakai Black medical updates from Full Gear PPV.. Best wishes go out to Bobby Fulton.. Feedback from the piot episode of ‘The Sit Down With Don Tony’.. AEW Dynamite 11/17/21 preview. Enjoy the show!
Note from DT: Mish was unable to appear due to internet issues. He will return on 11/22 episode.
WWE Raw Results (11/15/2021):
- Big E & Riddle def The Usos (c) by DQ (Non-Title Match)
- Big E & Randy Orton and Riddle def Seth Rollins and The Usos
- Bianca Belair def Tamina
- Street Profits def Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis)
- Queen Zelina def Nikki A.S.H
- Rhea Ripley def Carmella
- Kevin Owens def Finn Balor
- AJ Styles and Omos def Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
- Bobby Lashley def Rey Mysterio
WWE Main Event Results (11/15/2021):
- Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin def Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez
