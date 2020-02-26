GERWECK . NET WRESTLING NEWS
- 30-minute iron man match headlines Dynamite on TNT tonight
- Eric Bischoff Says Vince Russo had No Idea What He was Doing in WCW
- Notes on Undertaker, Vince McMahon, Super Showdown, Impact, more
- DDT Cancels Shows Due to CoronaVirus
- New match announced for WWE Super Showdown
- Kenny Omega on criticism of his AEW run
- New Japan cancels shows due to health concerns
- Morrison: “I’m ridiculously excited to be in Saudi Arabia”
- AEW wrestler deletes his Twitter account, AJ Styles in Saudi Arabia?
- Former WWE superstar challenges Triple H to a Wrestlemania match