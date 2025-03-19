Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 12) covering the period of 3/19 thru 3/25. Running Time: 4 Hours 18 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: Season 3 Episode 12 (3/19 – 3/25)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 18 MINUTES

Historic match between AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel vs WWF Champion Bob Backlund.

Kerry Von Erich makes MSG debut.

Audio: Memorable 1981 Memphis No DQ Match between Jerry ‘The King Lawler and Terry Funk.

Bonus Audio: Awesome Terry Funk promos before and after No DQ match against Jerry Lawler.

Looking back at WrestleMania VII (1991), WrestleMania X (1994), WrestleMania 13 (1997).

Looking back at WCW / New Japan Supershow I (aka Starrcade 1991).

Konnan loses a Mask vs Hair match against Perro Aguayo (1991).

WWF creates Hall Of Fame announcing Andre The Giant as the first inductee.

Looking back at WCW Uncensored (1995, 1996, 2000).

The ‘Ultimate Surprise’ is revealed as The Renegade makes WCW debut.

Audio: Steve Austin speaks on facing Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.

Looking back at WWF Slammy Awards 1997.

Big Show makes WWF in ring debut.

Audio: Dr Death Steve Williams (w/ Jim Ross) battles Hardcore Holly at TKE Fraternity House (Albany, NY).

Audio: Steve Austin gives Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and The Rock a Beer Bath.

Audio: Memorable Bret Hart from WCW Nitro on Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Ric Flair and ‘The Pencil’.

Kevin Nash shouts out Sable during episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

Rey Mysterio Jr knocks Ric Flair into a pool.

Looking back at ECW Living Dangerously PPV (1999).

Stephanie McMahon slaps Linda McMahon on Smackdown.

Sale of WCW between Turner and Fusient falls thru as WWF announces the purchase of World Championship Wrestling.

Audio: Eric Bischoff announces last ever episode of Nitro on TNT Network.

WWF holds first ever Raw / Smackdown Draft (Brand Extension).

Audio: #1 Draft Pick The Rock’s memorable ‘A**hole’ promo.

Bill Goldberg signs with WWF (2003).

Looking back at Ring Of Honor ‘Night Of Champions’ (2003).

Samoa Joe begins 645 day reign as ROH Champion.

Audio: John Cena interrupts Draft Lottery between Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman.

Audio: Paul Heyman ‘quits’ after being drafted to Raw.

Audio: Kurt Angle replaces Paul Heyman as Smackdown GM.

Audio: Booker T is not happy to be drafted to Smackdown.

Bradshaw debuts ‘JBL’.

Audio: Kurt Angle with Sensational Sherri debut ‘Sexy Kurt’.

Audio: Mickie James ‘kidnaps’ Ashley Massaro, then kisses an unconscious Trish Stratus.

Audio: Memorable ‘Old Yeller’ promo exchange between HBK and Ric Flair leading into WrestleMania.

Randy Orton DDTs then kisses an unconscious Stephanie McMahon as a handcuffed Triple H is forced to watch.

Mick Foley loses a TNA ‘career’ match and bloodies Bubba ‘The Love’ Sponge on the way out.

GLAAD is not happy with John Cena and WWE for Bullying Hypermasculinity.

Looking back at TNA Destination X PPV (2011).

Audio: Closing moments of the clusterfu** ending to AJ Styles vs Abyss (Heavyweight Title Match from Destination X 2011).

Kurt Angle arrested after being found drunk inside parked vehicle following TNA event.

Sean Waltman hospitalized after tearing his bunghole following match against Jerry Lynn.

Audio: Christian wrestles last match in WWE.

Ex-girlfriend posts lude photo of Vader on Twitter

Audio: Police Bodycam footage surfaces involving the arrest of Jimmy Uso

Audio: Rusev (Miro) and Lana (CJ Perry) vs Mark Cuban Battle Rap from TNT ‘Drop The Mic’

Audio: New Day vs SWV Battle Rap from TNT ‘Drop The Mic’

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are officially an item

Brooke Hogan topless photos leaked to The Fappening

Audio: Joey Ryan vs Penelope Ford Intergender Match featuring a Charms Blow Pop

The Bellas announce their retirement from WWE in ring competition and the launch of their Podcast

Audio: Brodie Lee revealed as The Exalted One and Leader of The Dark Order

Cody Rhodes publicly posts his Cell Phone number and invites wrestling fans to call and text him

In a creative way dealing with the pandemic, Joey Janela vs Jimmy Lloyd battle in a Social Distancing Match

WWE posts video of their first ever ‘No-Makeup’ Photo Shoot featuring Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair and others

Hulk Hogan reaches a settlement in $110 Million lawsuit against Cox Radio

Audio: AEW reveals the first trailer of the upcoming ‘Rhodes To The Top’ reality TV series starring Cody and Brandi Rhodes

Looking back at WWE Fastlane 2021

Audio: Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton Intergender Match and the return of The Fiend (from WWE Fastlane 2021)

Audio: Triple H announces his retirement from In-Ring competition due to heart issues

Audio: Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker (c) Cage Match for AEW Women’s Championship

CM Punk posts controversial comments on social media about AEW, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and Dave Meltzer. But then deletes the post due to ‘violating AEW code of conduct’

Bianca Belair reveals a psychological condition she has been battling for years

Alexa Bliss revealed as a contestant on The Masked Singer

AEW issues hundreds of takedown requests at fans posting footage of an awful women’s match from AEW House Rules event

Audio: Adam Copeland reflects on his TNT Championship victory over Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

LA Knight ‘arrested’ for attacking AJ Styles at his home

Looking back at the 2024 Slammy Awards

And so much more!

