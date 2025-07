Here is your Pro Wrestling News Report for July 16, 2025. Running Time: 60 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Audio: Seth Rollins discusses the severity of his knee injury and the possibility he could be out until WrestleMania 42

Elite Media makes ridiculous claim ‘sources’ told them IN ADVANCE that Seth Rollins injury was a planned storyline

Initial betting odds are out for SummerSlam 2025 matches and they are quite interesting

Bill Goldberg slams WWE for handling of his retirement build and speech

Bill ‘Greedy’ Goldberg stops his son Gage from signing WWE NIL deal

TNA Slammiversary 2025 Preview and Predictions

El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) to wrestle for upcoming AAA event

WWE Referee Charles Robinson suffered a broken rib from Goldberg spear at SNME

Did TNA President Carlos Silva pull a Dixie Carter with his PHOENOMINAL tweet?

DT addresses a stupid report that Jey Uso refuses to work with Jimmy Uso due to past DUI issues

About that ‘backstage update’ reported about WWE stopping Bryan Danielson from using YES gesture and chants

WWE announces Roman Reigns commemorative ‘Tribal Chief’ Championship Title Belt for sale

Newly acquired AEW star Syuri to undergo elbow surgery

Natalya to face Masha Slamovich at Josh Barnett Bloodsport XIV event SummerSlam weekend

AEW Collision 7/10/25, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 7/12/25 and WWE RAW 7/7/25 TV Ratings

WWE and Fanatics to launch WWE Themed Online Casino Games in limited US states

And Much More!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (7/16/25)

CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (7/16/25) online

CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (7/16/25)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE (PATREON) episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (7/16/25)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 7/14/25

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (7/14/25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (7/14/25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 7/14/25)

for the CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (7/14/25) online

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025 online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2025):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every FRIDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every SATURDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHTS)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: