This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 28) covering the period of 7/9 thru 7/15. Running Time: 4 Hours 46 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 28 (7/9 – 7/15)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 46 MINUTES

Black Saturday: TBS replaces Georgia Championship Wrestling programming with World Wrestling Federation

Audio: Jim Cornette discusses ‘Black Saturday.

Bruno Sammartino wrestles his last ever match at Madison Square Garden

Harley Race wins 1986 WWF King Of The Ring

Precious! Looking back at the time Ric Flair made out with a Mannequin on World Championship Wrestling

Ultimate Warrior (as Dingo Warrior) makes his WWF TV debut

Dr Death Steve Williams captures UWF Heavyweight Championship

Looking back at NWA Great American Bash ’88

We want Flair! We want Flair! Looking back at WCW Great American Bash 1991

Looking back at WCW Great American Bash 1992

Vince McMahon folds the World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF)

Ric Flair wrestles in Charlotte, NC for the first time as part of WWF

Hulk Hogan takes the stand in the Vince McMahon steroid distribution trial, and admits to years of steroid use

Looking back at ECW Heatwave 1995, 1996

Wild Pegasus (Chris Benoit) wins Best Of The Super Juniors Tournament

WWF releases Jack Tunney

Audio: Owen Hart & British Bulldog vs Steve Austin & Dude Love for vacant WWF Tag Team Titles

Nitro Girls debut on WCW Monday Nitro

Looking back at WCW Bash At The Beach 1997-2000

Looking back at WCW LA Melee Pay Per Listen event 1998

Audio: Two Clusterf***s For One: Chavo Guerrero Jr ‘submits’ to Stevie Ray, then shaves his own head in Hair vs Hair Match against Eddie Guerrero

WWF debuts WWF.com internet webcast ‘Code-Red’

WWF announces return of Jesse Ventura (then MN Governor) to referee the main event of Summerslam 1999

Audio: WCW Junkyard Hardcore Invitational Match

Audio: Jeff Jarrett lays down to Hollywood Hulk Hogan and Vince Russo tirade that followed

Booker T becomes second ever Black Heavyweight Champion in WCW history

Looking back at the formation of the WCW / ECW Alliance: Audio #1: Tommy Dreamer makes WWF debut and ECW reforms. Audio #2: Vince McMahon and WWF forms an ‘alliance’ with Shane McMahon and WCW to battle ECW on Raw. Audio #3: WCW swerves WWF and aligns with ECW, now owned by Stephanie McMahon

Kurt Angle sings ‘Jimmy Crack Corn’

Audio: Eric Bischoff makes his WWE debut as General Manager of Raw

Audio: Kurt Angle and John Cena Battle Rap!

Looking back at WWE Vengeance PPV 2004

UPN forces WWE to remove Muhammad Hassan off Smackdown programming

Audio: Muhammad Hassan Smackdown promo that did not air on UPN

Audio: Matt Hardy calls in to WWE Byte This! and confronts Lita

Brock Lesnar stripped of IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Looking back at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2006

Looking back at ROH Death Before Dishonor IV 2006

Funeral services held for Nancy and Daniel Benoit

Audio: Following the Benoit tragedy, the infamous appearance by Mr Kennedy on Fox News and the denial of never taking steroids

Jim Ross opens JR’s Family BBQ Restaurant

WWE signs Teddy Hart to a developmental deal

Looking back at TNA Victory Road 2007, 2008, 2010

Looking back at AAA TripleMania XV (2007)

WWE releases Ashley Massaro

Superstar Billy Graham auctions off his WWE Hall Of Fame ring on Ebay

Bobby Lashley and Kid Kash sign with TNA

TNA announces ECW reunion themed event ‘Hardcore Justice’

ABC cancels ‘Downfall’ game show hosted by Chris Jericho after only 5 episodes

Chasyn Rance arrested for having sexual relations with a 15 y/o

Looking back at TNA Destination X 2011

TNA releases Matt and Nick Jackson (Generation Me), Matt Morgan, and Hernandez

Audio: CM Punk and Vince McMahon ‘contract negotiation’ from Raw (2011)

Audio: Bray Wyatt makes his NXT debut

Bonus Audio: Early Bray Wyatt promo from FCW

Looking back at WWE Money In The Bank 2012, 2013

Kharma and CM Punk officially released by WWE

WWE announces partnership with Tout

WWE opens the Performance Center

GFW ‘invasion’ of TNA draws 135 at 5000+ seat stadium

Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch makes their WWE main roster debut

One week after TNA airs ‘The Final Deletion’ at the Hardy Compound, WWE airs Wyatt Family vs New Day at Wyatt Compound

Audio: Bonus Audio: Wyatt Family challenges New Day

Brock Lesnar def Mark Hunt at UFC 200, just to be suspended a week later for doping violation

WWE’s lame excuse for not suspending Brock Lesnar for UFC doping violation

Looking back at WWE Great Balls Of Fire 2017

Audio: Flashback to 2017 when LA Knight wrestled on the indies in Miami FL as El Hijo De Trump

Looking back at WWE Extreme Rules PPV 2018, 2019

Looking back at New Japan Pro Wrestling Dominion 2020

Audio: Vince McMahon welcomes back live fans in attendance for the first time on WWE TV in over a year since the beginning of the Pandemic

Looking back at AEW Fyter Fest 2021 and the massive TV ratings it generated

“The PG Era Is Over”: Remembering one of the biggest reporting blunders in recent memory. WWE brought back TV-14 programming to RAW

Audio: Cora Jade betrays Roxanne Perez and attacks her with a cardboard skateboard

Audio: Logan Paul and The Miz argue over the size of Miz’ balls

Judgement Day invade NXT and the escalation of Dominik Mysterio begins

AEW creates a ‘Banned Moves List’. Try to guess how many of these moves are still banned today 🙂

Ric Flair’ Wooooo! Energy hits stores

Looking back at Impact Slammiversary 2023-2024

WWE signs Stephanie Vaquer just in time for WWE Mexico City Tour

WWE signs Joe Tessitore

Audio: Mariah May betrays Toni Storm and leaves her a bloody mess

And so much more!

