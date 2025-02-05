Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 6) covering the period of 2/5 thru 2/11. Running Time: 4 Hours 46 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: Season 3 Episode 6 (2/5 – 2/11)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 46 MINUTES

Pedro Morales def Ivan Koloff to win WWWF Championship.

Audio: Jerry ‘The King Lawler’ vs Hulk Hogan battle in Memphis, TN.

Midnight Rider def Ric Flair to win NWA World Heavyweight Championship but refuses to unmask and surrenders title.

Audio: Midinight Rider says goodbye to his fans.

Looking back a the highest rated wrestling event of all time: The Main Event (1988).

Audio: Andre The Giant def Hulk Hogan to win WWF Title (due to the evil twin referee Earl Hebner), then surrenders the belt to Ted Dibiase.

Looking back at Ted Dibiase’s WWF Championship reign.

Audio: Larry Zbyszko wins vacant AWA Heavyweight Title in a somewhat confusing battle royal.

Audio: Bill Apter interviews the newly crowned AWA Champion, Larry Zbyszko.

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions X: Texas Shootout.

Kerry Von Erich arrested for falsifying Valium and Vicodin prescriptions.

Audio: Undertaker prevents Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts from chair bashing Miss Elizabeth.

Audio: Undertaker’s first ‘face’ turn is complete: Jake Roberts attacks Undertaker during Funeral Parlor segment.

Audio: Showing some sincere appreciation for Sid Vicious’ promo ability.

Ric Flair wrestles last series of matches before leaving WWF for WCW.

Audio: Tommy Dreamer is the first person to ever kick out from Jimmy Snuka’s Superfly Splash. Or is he?

Looking back at WCW SuperBrawl VI.

Audio: Kevin Sullivan vs Brian Pillman ‘Respect’ Strap Match.

Audio: Kevin Sullivan speaks on working with Brian Pillman.

Audio: Goldberg and William Regal speak on their infamous match on WCW Monday Nitro.

Vince McMahon wrestles first ever match during WWF Raw Saturday Night.

Essa Rios wins WWF Light Heavyweight Title and Lita makes her WWF debut.

Audio: Kurt Angle slams Mae Young who then shows EMS her puppies.

Audio: Hollys vs APA Hardcore Tag Title Match featuring a memorable spill by Viscera.

Audio: Chris Jericho’s promo on Viscera.

Audio: Funny promo by The Rock on Kevin Kelly, Big Show, DX, and The Radicals.

Audio: DX and Radicals vs Cactus Jack, The Rock, and Too Cool.

Audio: Scott Steiner Nitro promo ripping WCW and Ric Flair while praising WWF and Steve Austin.

Maven def The Undertaker to win WWF Hardcore Title.

Pose down between Billy and Chuck vs Stacey Keibler and Torrie Wilson.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor’s One Year Anniversary Show.

Wrestling Society X tapes their first pilot episode.

Audio: WSX (Wrestling Society X) Rumble.

Looking back at TNA Against All Odds PPV (2007, 2008, 2009).

Altercation between Chris Jericho and over zealous fans following WWF House Show).

Bobby Lashley leaves TNA for MMA Career.

WWE signs Chris Hero.

Looking back at NXT Takover: Rival (2015).

Audio: Daniel Bryan’s memorable retirement speech from Smackdown.

Titus O’Neil suspended after incident with Vince McMahon following DB retirement speech.

Samoa Joe makes WWE Raw in ring debut (def Roman Reigns).

Audio: Cody Rhodes takes ten belt lashes from MJF on AEW Dynamite

WWE signs Simone Johnson (Ava Raine), daughter of The Rock

Matt Hardy says Goodbye to WWE fans after a Randy Orton attack on RAW

Audio: Goldberg confronts The Bloodline and challenges Roman Reigns for WWE Universal Championship

Audio: One of the worst media takes ever: Goldberg should defeat Roman Reigns and go into WrestleMania 38 as WWE Champion

EC3 announces live events for newly formed Control Your Narrative promotion

Audio: Keith Lee makes his memorable AEW in-ring debut

Jerry The King Lawler suffers a stroke

Audio: Looking back at MJF’s infamous ‘Liv’ car crash promo on AEW Dynamite

RIP Toxic Attraction: Jacy Jayne attacks GiGi Dolin during a special ‘Ding Dong: Hello’ segment with Bayley on NXT

Looking back at NXT Vengeance Day 2024

Stardom founder Rossy Ogawa fired for allegedly poaching talent

Anthony Cicione replaces Scott D’Amore as President of TNA Wrestling

Billy Jack Haynes arrested and charged with the shooting murder of his wife

Audio: Sting and Darby win AEW Tag Team Titles on AEW Dynamite

Drew McIntyre’ trolling of CM Punk begins with an epic meme which turned into one of the top selling WWE shirts of 2024

WeWantCody movement begins on social media and WWE RAW

Audio: Looking back at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference and the epic confrontation between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

And so much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E6 (2/5 – 2/11) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E6 (2/5 – 2/11)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E6 (2/5 – 2/11) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote Don Tony and Kevin Castle and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave DT and Kev a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: NOVEMBER 2024):

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:15PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:15PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY TUESDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every THURSDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE EVERY THURSDAY 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every FRIDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS UPDATE: Posted every SATURDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHT as part of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: