This Week In Wrestling History (Week Forty-Nine) 12/3 – 12/9 (Original Broadcast 12/5/2019)

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and are posted every Thursday afternoon. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: Episode 49 (12/3 – 12/9)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 38 Minutes

Terry Funk makes his pro wrestling debut (1965). DT researches and clears up inaccuracies previously reported about his debut match.

Bruno Sammartino def Stan Stasiak to win WWWF Championship.

Terry Funk def Jack Brisco to win NWA Heavyweight Championship.

Legendary December feuds of The Funks vs Abdullah The Butcher and The Shiek.

Antonio Inoki vacates WWWF Heavyweight Championship after rematch against Bob Backlund ends in a no contest.

Audio: After Grand Wizard ‘sells’ his contract for $100,000, Pat Patterson ‘turns’ and is attacked by Captain Lou Albano and Wild Samoans (1979).

Cowboy Ron Bass loses a Hair vs Hair match against Brutus Beefcake at SNME.

Looking back at Clash Of The Champions IV: Season’s Beatings (1988).

Audio: Jack Tunney strips Hulk Hogan of WWE Championship and announces Royal Rumble will determine the new champion.

Gorilla Monsoon fires Bobby Heenan on Raw.

Audio: Bobby Heenan speaks on Gorilla Monsoon.

Audio: Steve Austin vs Mikey Whipwreck vs Sandman: Three Way Dance for ECW Heavyweight Title.

Looking back at ECW December To Dismember (1995) and Holiday Hell (1996).

Looking back at In Your House: D-Generation X PPV (1997).

D-X play strip poker at ringside and HBK makes an obscene gesture with his penis.

Audio: Taka Michinoku calls Jerry Lawler a jackass, and is then attacked by ‘El Unico’.

Audio: Steve Austin forfeits IC Title to The Rock, then takes the belt hostage.

Ian Rotten and Corporal Robinson memorable battle from IWA Mid-South. Memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Audio: Undertaker ‘crucifies’ Steve Austin on Raw and USA Network along with religious groups are not happy.

Looking back at WWF UK Exclusive PPV: Capital Carnage.

Audio: WWF debuts Attitude Cologne for men and women.

The night Vince McMahon took the finishers of all the main event names on roster.

Audio: Memorable Raw Promo (2000) of The Rock making fun of Kurt Angle, Rikishi, Undertaker, HHH, and Steve Austin.

Audio: TNA at WWF NY. TNA! TNA! TNA!

Audio: The Rock ‘ends’ Vince McMahon ‘Kiss My Ass Club’.

Looking back at WWF Vengeance PPV (2001).

Audio: Chris Jericho becomes WWE Undisputed Heavyweight Champion def The Rock and Steve Austin.

Audio: Percy Pringle III aka Paul Bearer (RIP) makes his TNA debut.

Looking back at World Wrestling All-Stars ‘The Retribution’ PPV from Scotland.

Audio: Attitude women made lots of history too. Lita def Trish Stratus in Raw main event cage match to win Womens Title.

DT clears up misconceptions that Lita broke her neck during this match.

Looking back at TNA Turning Point PPV (2004).

Audio: The Trial Of Eric Bischoff.

Ric Flair arrested for Road Rage Incident.

Audio: WWE mocks Ric Flair arrest which included first ever ‘Cutting Edge’ segment. Great exchange between Edge and Michael PS Hayes.

Stacy Keibler announced for upcoming Dancing With The Stars.

Paul Heyman leaves WWE and Big Show wrestles last match before leaving WWE for a boxing career (2006).

Looking back at WWE Tribute To The Troops: 2006, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2015

Audio: 15 Men Battle Royal from 15th Anniversary of Raw.

Looking back at WWE Slammy Awards: 2008, 2013, 2014

Ron Killings leaves TNA after six year career.

Victoria announces her retirement from WWE and pro wrestling – just to emerge in TNA five months later.

TNA announces a special prime time airing of Impact (Jan 4), which goes up head to head against WWE Raw.

DT looks back at the Raw vs Impact ratings from Jan 4, 2010.

Looking back at TNA Final Resolution PPV from 2010 which included infamous match between Jeff Hardy and Matt Morgan.

Dennis Rodman wins Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling.

Remembering the 2013 Raw which scored one of the lowest ratings ever (at that time).

CM Punk poops his pants during Smackdown match against Dean Ambrose.

Audio: CM Punk speaks on pooping his pants, Japan and during a marathon.

AJ Styles wrestles his last ever match with TNA Wrestling.

Audio: CM Punk speaks on signing multi fight deal with UFC.

Audio: Jake The Snake Roberts wants to sleep with Bray Wyatt.

And so much more!

