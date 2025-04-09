Pro Wrestling News Report for April 9, 2025. Running Time: 73 Minutes.

Note from DT: Originally, I had no desire to do tonight’s news update. But you will hear within the first 15 minutes why I changed my mind. No matter what was going on, Kev always did everything he could for the show to go on. Even in his final hour, he was thinking about Monday’s DTKC Show and all of you. I legit heard Kev Castle in my heart yelling at me to get off my ass and do this for everyone. He always did.

Topics covered in this report include:

More on the passing of our fallen friend Kevin Castle, DTKC Family going forward, and a heartfelt thank you to everyone

WWE announces Kamala, Ivan Koloff and Dory Funk, Sr for 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame: Legacy Wing

Less than two weeks before it happens, Lex Luger claims WWE hasn’t responded about Sting inducting him into Hall Of Fame. Tony Khan claims he hasn’t spoken with Sting about the Luger induction. And Sting hasn’t contacted TK about inducting Luger. Do you believe them?

Drew McIntyre explains why many newer wrestlers of today are pu**ies; feels storyline and emotion trump actual wrestling; and makes a hilarious comment about Brock Lesnar

Tiffany Stratton addresses her controversial promo exchange with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown

Stephanie Vaquer to defend NXT Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4-Way at NXT Stand And Deliver

WWE signs partnership deals with Getty Images and Minute Maid

Michin vs Sol Ruca: WWE Speed Number One Contenders Tournament Final

Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon and WWE file motions to have the ‘Ring Boys’ Lawsuit dismissed. And their argument is a valid one

WWE announces that WWE ID Championships will soon be open to ALL independent wrestlers. Was Dave Meltzer actually on point in his initial ‘deleted’ story from last month?

Tammy Sytch reaches settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit; agrees to pay $5 Million in damages

Kelly Kelly signs WWE Legends Deal with more names to be revealed shortly

Audio: Rob Van Dam talks candid about toxic elements of AEW fanbase

NXT 4/8/25, AEW Collision 4/5/25, WWE SmackDown 4/4/25, WWE RAW 3/31/25 TV Ratings

Triple H appears on Jimmy Fallon to promote WrestleMania 41

TNA announces Arizona and Pittsburgh events for June 2025

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (4/9/25)

CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (4/9/25)

CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (4/9/25) online

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE (PATREON) AUDIO episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (4/9/25)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

===

RIP KEVIN ‘CASTLE’ SCONDOTTO (1968-2025)

Note: This was recorded only hours after Kev’s passing. We are too emotionally drained to start changing links and schedules right now. A true Tribute To Kevin Castle show will stream live in a few weeks. There’s many in the wrestling and music community that want to be a part of it. For now, we mourn and remember how much Kev brought joy to our lives.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (4/7/25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the PATREON VERSION episode of DTKC SHOW (4/7/25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW (4/7/25) online

====



DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 3/31/2025 EPISODE

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (3/31/25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (3/31/25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of DTKC SHOW (3/31/25)

for the CLICK HERE to listen to DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW (3/31/25) online

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote Don Tony and Kevin Castle and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave DT and Kev a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: JANUARY 2025):

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY TUESDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every THURSDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE EVERY THURSDAY 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every FRIDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS UPDATE: Posted every SATURDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHT as part of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show)

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: