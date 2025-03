Pro Wrestling News Report for March 30, 2025. Running Time: 35 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

WWE makes official the Main Events for both nights of WrestleMania 41 (Yeet!)

WWE plants additional seeds leading to Randy Orton screwing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41?

WWE announces a new wing to WWE Hall Of Fame, ‘Immortal Moments’ with first inductee featuring Bret Hart vs Steve Austion from WrestleMania 13

The Weeknd ‘Timeless’ announced as the official theme song for WrestleMania 41

The family of Kamala (RIP) agrees to a Legends Deal with WWE that includes a future Hall Of Fame induction

Drew McIntyre medical update following the ‘Real Glass’ spot from WWE SmackDown

Mark Scunock debuts as the new ring announcer for WWE SmackDown

WWE Road To WrestleMania 3/29/25 results from Vienna, Austria

Alba Fyre and Piper Niven get a new name as the entourage for Chelsea Green

WWE planning a PLE in India sometime in 2026 or 2027

WWE referee Jessika Carr makes her in-ring wrestling debut on Evolve

Brooke Hogan and Linda Hogan exchange trade barbs alleging previous physical and verbal abuse

NXT 3/25/25 and AEW Dynamite 3/26/25 TV ratings

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin get married

AEW moves Collision episode scheduled for week of WrestleMania 41 to Thursday 4/17/25

Sting announces additional dates to his ‘Sting: Now Or Never’ Convention Tour

CHECK OUT THESE RECENT PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES:

