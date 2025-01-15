Pro Wrestling News Report (January 15, 2025)

Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report for January 15, 2025. Running Time: 50 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Corey Graves no shows NXT and walks out on WWE after having a meltdown on social media expressing frustration at being moved to NXT. DT explains why this will backfire big time for Graves if this is not storyline

Remember, Corey Graves and Booker T ‘worked the net’ before. DT discusses if this could be happening again and if the fans would even care for it

Following Penta’s WWE debut on RAW, AEW removes all Rey Fenix merchandise from their online store

Members of AEW staff and locker room telling media they’re ‘glad’ Malakai Black is gone from AEW

Kevin Kelly calls Tony Khan the ‘stuttering son of a billionaire’

Vince McMahon attorney issues statement and accuses Janel Grant legal team of ‘desperate PR tactics’ following non-criminal findings in SEC investigation

NXT 1/14/25 results featuring: Meta-Four the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions? Shotzi def Stephanie Vaquer, Tony D takes a trip, Fraxiom defend NXT Tag Titles, Roxanne Perez reflects on her NXT run and brawls with a member of the Four Horsewomen and more

Matt Cardona says Dave Meltzer/WON story that he was offered a contract from AEW is fake news

WWE Dark Match results from RAW (Bayley vs Nia Jax and Shinsuke Nakamura vs LA Knight)

JBL (1/20/25) and Goldberg (1/27/25) set for upcoming RAW episodes. WIll both end up in 2025 Royal Rumble?

WWE SmackDown 1/10/25, NXT New Years Evil Replay and AEW Collision 1/11/25 ratings

Darby Allin is officially off TV training for Mount Everest climb (scheduled for April)

Small correction from 1/13/25 DTKC Show (Eddie Guerrero tribute match between Chavo Guerrero Jr and JBL)

