Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (December 15, 2024)

Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report for December 15, 2024. Running Time: 78 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Saturday Night’s Main Event results (Long Island, NY)

Thoughts on SNME return, the nostalgic setup, list of legends in attendance, reason Hulk Hogan wasn’t there, Jesse Ventura’s appearance and more

Kevin Owens attacks Cody Rhodes then gets into a heated ‘confrontation’ with Triple H after SNME went off the air

WWE confirms RAW commentary team for Netflix debut (and beyond)

DT/KC interpretation of WWE ‘Transfer Window’ was correct: WWE elaborates how superstars will be moved to/and from RAW, SmackDown and NXT

Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa will battle in Tribal Combat for the Ula Fala set for WWE RAW debut on Netflix (1/6/25)

Drew McIntyre continues his master manipulation of IWC and ‘marks’ with a memorable appearance on the biggest targeted mark podcast of them all (Busted Open Radio)

Timeless Toni Storm is now Lost In Time Toni Storm and announces she is ‘officially All Elite!’ Yes, we’ll explain.

Click bait media attempt to stir up sh*t between Kamille and AEW

Naomi pulls a Piper and offers to ‘step in’ for Jade Cargill and defend WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Bianca Belair. Sound Familiar?

Tessa Blanchard makes shocking return to TNA

Rhino makes shocking exit from TNA

Fan slaps Eddie Edwards at TNA Final Resolution: DT has the latest on the incident including if the fan was arrested

TNA Final Resolution 2024 results

Special stipulation to be added for Nick Nemeth vs Joe Hendry World Championship match at TNA Genesis PPV?

WWE SmackDown results 12/13/24

AEW Rampage 12/13/24 and Collision 12/14/24 results including update on DT’s bet involving Kyle Fletcher

AEW Continental Classic 2024 updated standings

NXT Live results 12/14/24 (Orlando, FL)

Follow-up to ‘Cowboy Bitch’ Hangman Page and Logan Paul sabbatical

