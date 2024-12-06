This Week In Wrestling History (Week Forty-Nine) 12/3

Pro Wrestling News Report for December 6, 2024. Running Time: 56 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Nick Khan breaks the hearts of clickbait and fake news media: ‘Attitude’ and edgier content not coming to Netflix; emphasizes family friendly and advertiser friendly programming will remain

Triple H confirms Pat McAfee returning to RAW in early 2025. Following to our 10/30 discussion: Will Joe Tessitore be moved to SmackDown?

DT addresses new rumors that WWE creative is preparing WrestleMania 41 ‘under the assumption The Rock isn’t appearing’. (Spoiler alert: Don’t believe the hype)

NXT Deadline 2024 Preview and Predictions

Saturday Night’s Main Event returning January 25, 2025 to NBC; only one week before Royal Rumble event.

CM Punk may have a very big night on 1/25/25 SNME

WWE announces Road To WrestleMania thirteen city, three week long European Tour (Dates and locations included)

Dustin Rhodes issues a very one-sided plea to wrestling fans: “Stop the attacking and vitriol towards us”

Complete Week In TV Ratings including: WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage and Collision

AEW Dynamite 12/4/24 and NXT 12/3/24 TV results

AEW Rampage 12/6/24 and Collision 12/7/24 previews

AEW Continental Classic 2025 updated standings

Katana Chance vs Alba Fyre: Number One Contender WWE Speed Championship Tournament result

TNA Rebellion 2025 PPV coming to Los Angelas, CA

TNA Slammiversary 2025 PPV coming to Long Island, NY

====

====

====

