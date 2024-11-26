Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 11/25/24. 2 Hours 2 Minutes

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Raw results 11/25/24 (Glendale, AZ)

WWE Survivor Series 2024 Preview and Predictions (Five Matches announced)

CM Punk shocking return to WWE (at Survivor Series 2023) reaches one year

WWE releases tremendous behind the scenes footage of CM Punk/WWE return one year ago

Roman Reigns/CM Punk stare down with Paul Heyman return on SmackDown quickly makes social media viewing history

CM Punk and Roman Reigns to have a ‘sit-down’ on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens announced for Saturday Night Main Event

WWE announces New Day 10 Year Celebration Date, confirming original story broke on 11/6/24 DTKC Show

Adam Pearce announces the creation of WWE Women’s IC Championship, confirming original story broke on 11/11/24 DTKC Show

AEW announces Dynamite live streaming debut on MAX 1/1/25; originally reported on 10/3/24 DTKC Show

Jade Cargill legitimately injured and expected for forfeit Women’s Tag Team Championship?

Dominik Mysterio tops ESPN ‘Top 30 Under 30’ Wrestlers list for 2024

AEW claims Big Boom AJ (Costco Guys) suffered a broken foot at Full Gear PPV

RIP Chuck Woolery (83)

Roll Call! Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts, became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member, and/or posted a DTKC Show reviews on Apple and Spotify

Must Listen: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Thanksgiving 2024 Special Episode. Show went almost FOUR HOURS. The turnout and show was so good, DT and Kev could have gone for another four hours (Listening links below). Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

