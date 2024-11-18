Our Latest Episode

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 11/18/24. Running Time: 1 Hour 31 Minutes

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Raw results 11/18/24 (Grand Rapids, MI)

DTKC thoughts on Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins added to Bloodline War Games match at Survivor Series

DTKC early exclusive: First WWE RAW on Netflix (1/6/25) will be three hours

WWE Survivor Series 2024: New matches added, latest news, rumors and discussion

DTKC thoughts on Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight

Huge WWE Press Release revealing details of first WWE RAW on Netflix including location, notable appearances and a new intro theme

Clearing up fake news about WWE concern over Netflix buffering issues during Tyson/Paul fight

WWE planning to have non-wrestlers competing at WrestleMania 41? (ie: Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson; MMA; hip hop artists etc)

Bo Dallas tweaks his look and his resemblance now to Bray Wyatt is UNCANNY

Xavier Woods says the New Day Ten Year Anniversary Celebration will be one we will never forget

Get ready for several factions and tag teams within WWE to split up heading into 2025 and the Netflix Era

Becky Lynch teases WWE return

Matches announced for WWE 12/26/24 Holiday event at Madison Square Garden in NYC

NXT 11/19/24 Preview featuring several Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches and NXT Heavyweight Title Number One Contenders Match

Roll Call! Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts, became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member, and/or posted a DTKC Show reviews on Apple and Spotify

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show: Thanksgiving 2024 Special YouTube livestream will air this Sunday night, November 24, 2024 at 8PM ET. Live link: https://youtube.com/live/JFLTaZKtOOM

====

CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (11/18/24) EPISODE online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (11/18/24)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (11/18/24)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS ONLY VERSION of DTKC SHOW (11/18/24)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show: Thanksgiving 2024 Special YouTube livestream will air this Sunday night, November 24, 2024 at 8PM ET. Live link: https://youtube.com/live/JFLTaZKtOOM

====

CHECK OUT THESE RECENT PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES:

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 11/11/2024 EPISODE

– Download the episode here: CLICK HERE

– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added pics and video): CLICK HERE

– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: CLICK HERE

Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 10:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW FALL 2024 SPECIAL YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM EPISODE

– Download the episode here: CLICK HERE

– YouTube Live stream with Full Chat: CLICK HERE

– Episode synopsis: CLICK HERE

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (2004-2024) WITH THIS NEWLY RELEASED 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

CLICK HERE for DTKC Merchandise Store (Shirts, Mugs and more!)

====

Want to help promote Don Tony and Kevin Castle and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave DT and Kev a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!

Brent Webster

Hassan AL- Hashmi

Demarcus

JRDiehl96

Scott Taylor

Kyle Kaczmarski

Bruno Caamano

Jon Reynolds

George Morris

Matt Ragan

Chris Lumnah

Anthony Smith

Steve Szczepaniak

Lyndsay N

Aaron S

Tim Everhardt

Murrell Coombes Jr

Matt Buller

Tommy Pockesci

Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)

Tom Nelson

D’Quincy Rawls

Craig Neuens

Edward Vary

Roger Rubio

Alton Ehia

David Peralta

Adam Fried

Chardae Hill

Christopher Demars

Derek Brewer

James Gruesome

Garcia Akane

D Boy Gentleman

Bubba Collins

Aaron From Anaheim

Whisperer Rob

Brian

Liam Savage

David Nero

Lyndsay Neale

Nathan Moyers

CHI IoU

Vernon Somoza

Jake Schuster

Matt Manley

Daryl Macias

Montez Sesley

Rafy

Brandon Mancini

Issac Foxx

Ima Goodnow

SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)

====

CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: NOVEMBER 2024):

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:15PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:15PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY TUESDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every THURSDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE EVERY THURSDAY 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every FRIDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS UPDATE: Posted every SATURDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHT as part of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: