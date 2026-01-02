Enjoy this episode of Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite recorded 04/08/2026. Running Time: 70 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Pat MAGAfee Responds : Pat McAfee fires back at CM Punk’ Pipe Bomb on RAW (Audio)

: Pat McAfee fires back at CM Punk’ Pipe Bomb on RAW (Audio) WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday and Sunday lineups revealed

Saturday and Sunday lineups revealed The One WrestleMania 42 Match not yet announced and the Nikki Bella situation is behind it

not yet announced and the Nikki Bella situation is behind it Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez show off their forehead hematomas following Stephanie Vaquer attack from RAW

show off their forehead hematomas following Stephanie Vaquer attack from RAW AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV Preview And Predictions including MJF vs Kenny Omega; Chris Jericho’s in-ring return; Christian and Adam Copeland vs FTR for Tag Titles; Moxley vs Ospreay and more

including MJF vs Kenny Omega; Chris Jericho’s in-ring return; Christian and Adam Copeland vs FTR for Tag Titles; Moxley vs Ospreay and more Kyle Fletcher and Marq Quen Injured and both expected to be out of action for significant amount of time

and both expected to be out of action for significant amount of time Impact from Thursday Night Collision: TNA President Carlos Silva pulls TNA stars from several indie events involving AEW stars

TNA President Carlos Silva pulls TNA stars from several indie events involving AEW stars NXT Revenge: NXT announces special two-night themed event coming to CW

NXT announces special two-night themed event coming to CW Alberto El Patron Arrest Update: Latest developments in the arrest of Alberto El Patron for domestic violence

Latest developments in the arrest of Alberto El Patron for domestic violence Khan-Troversey: Tony Khan appearance on Vince Russo / Jonathan Coachman Podcast overshadowed due to an interesting edit involving religion

Tony Khan appearance on Vince Russo / Jonathan Coachman Podcast overshadowed due to an interesting edit involving religion TV Ratings Rundown: WWE RAW 3/30/26, WWE SmackDown 4/3/26 TV Ratings

WWE RAW 3/30/26, WWE SmackDown 4/3/26 TV Ratings Ric Flair Blasts WWE/TKO after being forced to end his association with apparel brand Roots Of Fight

after being forced to end his association with apparel brand Roots Of Fight WWE Clash In Italy Official Poster revealed with some interesting names excluded

revealed with some interesting names excluded WWE European Summer Tour: WWE announces three new events in Liverpool, Cardiff and Birmingham for upcoming summer tour of Europe

WWE announces three new events in Liverpool, Cardiff and Birmingham for upcoming summer tour of Europe Fairway To Hell: AEW announces three new Dynamite and Collision event details including a special live Collision in Florida at an indoor golf facility

AEW announces three new Dynamite and Collision event details including a special live Collision in Florida at an indoor golf facility Hardy Party Coming To Syracuse: TNA announces very limited Meet and Greet with The Hardys leading into upcoming Impact TV tapings

TNA announces very limited Meet and Greet with The Hardys leading into upcoming Impact TV tapings Programming Reminder: The Don Tony Show is back on YouTube live every Monday Night immediately following WWE Monday Night RAW

The Don Tony Show is back on YouTube live every Monday Night immediately following WWE Monday Night RAW And much more!

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The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 4/6/26

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This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 14 (4/2 – 4/8)

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Sit-Down with Don Tony 4/4/26

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Don Tony vs Joey 9:24: Podcast Forbidden Door!

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Conversations: With Jon Draper And Don Tony

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REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

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