Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/11/26

Enjoy this episode of Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite recorded 03/11/2026. Running Time: 63 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

AEW Revolution 2026 Preview and Predictions

Brian Armstrong (FKA Road Dogg) already announced for several post WWE appearances

Alberto El Patron is hiring: WWE/AAA fire Niño Hamburguesa after bizarre physical altercation with a fan caught on video

Rumor killer about WWE removing Ricky Saints ‘Absolute Experience’ segment from ‘social media’

William Regal and Fit Finlay appear on NXT TV with more appearances to come

Johnny TV (John Morrison) is frustrated about his lack of use on AEW TV. And you won’t believe some stats DT uncovered about Johnny TV in AEW

NXT 3/10/26 and AEW Dynamite 3/11/26 TV results

WWE RAW 3/2/26, WWE SmackDown 3/6/26 and AEW Collision 3/7/26 TV Ratings

Booker T Appreciation Night, Steel Cage Match and Three NXT Women’s Championship matches headline a loaded NXT 3/17/26 (Full TV Preview)

Update to last week’s story involving WWE programming in Japan, Germany and Austria coming to Netflix

Sting applies to trademark more old school gimmicks from his past

Timothy Thatcher announced as the next foreman (GM) of WWE Evolve

And much more!

