Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 2/18/26

Enjoy this episode of Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite recorded 02/18/2026. Running Time: 1 Hour 5 Minutes.
Topics covered in this report include:
- Chris Jericho’ AEW contract reportedly frozen due to previous time off. But will the added time expire just in time for WWE Elimination Chamber?
- Unpopular stipulation returns for MJF vs Hangman Page AEW World Title match at Revolution leading to speculation about Hangman Page’ AEW future
- Medical surgery updates for Bianca Belair (finger) and Roxanne Perez (back)
- RIP Kerwin Silfies (75) and Brett Wolverton (44)
- “The Opposite Of Kevin Dunn”: Tributes pour in across wrestling world for former WWE Director Kerwin Silfies including emotional tribute from Bryan Danielson and Tony Schiovane during AEW Dynamite
- TNA Impact 2/12/26, WWE SmackDown 2/13/26 and AEW Collision 2/14/26 TV ratings
- Recommended viewing: Seth Rollins on Club Shay Shay; .John Cena with Oshay Jackson; and Royce Keys on Stephanie McMahon’s ‘What’s Your Story’
- Kevin Nash digs the hole deeper after tweeting then deleting an apology for recent Je’Von Evans remarks
- Stephanie Vaquer issues an apology for remark about Chilean Wrestling during RAW promo with Liv Morgan
- Ethan Page makes history during 2/17/26 NXT and is about to do it again during 2/24/26 NXT episode
- Major update to Janel Grant vs Vince McMahon lawsuit
- WWE announces European Summer Tour for entire month of June including first ever WWE PLE in Italy
- AEW officially announces Double Or Nothing PPV coming to Queens, NY in late May
- WWE announces a multi-year partnership with Dude Wipes with the first cross promotion involving Dominik Mysterio
- Ronda Rousey to fight Gina Carano in her return to MMA
- And much more!
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (EP 203) 02/18/2026
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (EP 203) 02/18/2026 online
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (EP 203) 02/18/2026
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes of Don Tony and DTKC Show content
