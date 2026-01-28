Enjoy this episode of Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite recorded 01/28/2026. Running Time: 1 Hour 26 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

From Chris Jericho to AJ Lee to IShowSpeed to Jelly Roll to Fahd Tuwaiq? DT discusses several potential surprises at Royal Rumble

WWE holding a Meet and Greet with fans in Saudi Arabia including photo ops with WWE Superstars. The price for fans? $6.67 USD a ticket

Details behind WWE recent signing on Saudi Arabian powerlifter turned wrestler Fahad Sahli and his possible role at Royal Rumble

Report about Santos Escobar not traveling to Saudi Arabia for Royal Rumble weekend

WWE files a trademark for Gunther: “Career Killer”

Interesting observation of some WWE friendly media avoiding the use of a certain word when covering Gunther

Tommaso Ciampa arrives in AEW; will wrestle on 1/31/26 Collision for TNT Championship

Tony Khan accused of running a burner account on X filled with so much hate, WBD would have a coronary if the reveal were true. DT explains why we’ll likely never know the identity of the burner account.

NXT 2/3/26 TV preview: Ladder Match for vacant NXT Championship; NXT Women’s North America and TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title Matches

Roman Reigns wants to be the first to do movies and wrestle for WWE at the same time without taking time off (which could never happen)

NXT 1/27/26 and AEW Dynamite 1/28/26 TV Results

WWE RAW 1/19/26, TNA Impact 1/22/26 and SmackDown 1/23/26 TV Ratings

TNA Impact 1/29/26 TV preview

Matt Hardy addresses criticism over TNA Impact’s debut on AMC

Best wishes go out to Braun Strowman who was recently hospitalized with an infection (no not from overeating on his show!)

Recommended viewing: CM Punk and AJ Lee on Hot Ones Versus

Triller TV releases 2023/2024 financials with some interesting revenue numbers involving AEW

Plus: Vince McMahon sighting in Las Vegas… AEW Grand Slam Australia news… NXT coming to Houston, Texas and more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (EP 200) 01/28/2026

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (EP 200) 01/28/2026 online

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (EP 200) 01/28/2026

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes of Don Tony and DTKC Show content

The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 1/26/26

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (1/26/26)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (1/26/26)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 1/26/26)

for the CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (1/26/26) online

Sit-Down with Don Tony 1/25/26

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP187) 1/25/2026

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP187) 1/25/2026 online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP187) 1/25/2026

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP187) 1/25/2026

This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 4: 1/22 – 1/28)

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E4 (1/22 – 1/28)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E4 (1/22 – 1/28)

to listen to episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E4 (1/22 – 1/28) online

Conversations: With Jon Draper And Don Tony

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of CONVERSATIONS: WITH JON DRAPER AND DON TONY

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to CONVERSATIONS: WITH JON DRAPER AND DON TONY online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of CONVERSATIONS: WITH JON DRAPER AND DON TONY

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

