Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 1/7/26

It’s back! Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite returns after a two-year hiatus with new episodes posted every Wednesday night!
Enjoy this episode of Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite recorded 01/07/2026. Running Time: 1 Hour 6 Minutes.
Topics covered in this report include:
- Oba Femi forfeits the NXT World Championship and leaves NXT for a promotion to SmackDown
- WWE promoting Jordynne Grace to the main roster, Will Blake Monroe be next?
- Andrade El Idolo makes his AEW return on Dynamite – again. And this time, he’ll be sticking around
- NXT New Year’s Evil 2026 and AEW Dynamite (1/7/26) results and review
- Blake Monroe tweets and deletes remark towards the ‘nepo-baby b*tch’ Ava Raine
- Recommended viewing: CM Punk’ interview with Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports and Dave LaGreca of Busted Open
- Audio: CM Punk addresses fan criticism towards Jey Uso and the finish of John Cena vs Gunther at SNME
- Audio: Tony Khan responds to William Regal’s tweet warning to wrestlers about hi-risk spots and the ill effects that follow in older age
- Recommended viewing: Chris Van Vliet interviews Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Eagles vs Cougars: Nikki Bella (42) dating NFL football player Cooper DeJean (22)
- Stephanie Vaquer injury update and clearing up fake injury reports about CM Punk and Bron Breakker
- WWE RAW 12/29/25, WWE SmackDown 1/2/26 and AEW Collision 1/3/26 TV Ratings
- TNA announces Joe Hendry appearance at TNA Genesis PPV (1/17/26)
- Becky Lynch: Intergalactic Champion?
- Adam Copeland releasing a book profiling his career (and life) since the publishing of his autobiography in 2005
- Cox Communications (available in 18 US states) now offering ESPN Unlimited with their Cable TV packages
- And much more!
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (EP 197) 01/07/2026
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (EP 197) 01/07/2026 online
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (EP 197) 01/07/2026
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes of Don Tony and DTKC Show content
====
The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 1/5/26
- CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (1/5/26)
- CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (1/5/26)
- CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 1/5/26)
- CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (1/5/26) online
====
This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 1: 1/1 – 1/7)
- RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E1 (1/1 – 1/7)
- CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E1 (1/1 – 1/7)
- CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E1 (1/1 – 1/7) online
====
Sit-Down with Don Tony 1/4/26
- RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP184) 1/4/2026
- CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP184) 1/4/2026 online
- CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP184) 1/4/2026
- CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP184) 1/4/2026
====
Conversations: With Jon Draper And Don Tony
- RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of CONVERSATIONS: WITH JON DRAPER AND DON TONY
- CLICK HERE to listen to CONVERSATIONS: WITH JON DRAPER AND DON TONY online
- CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of CONVERSATIONS: WITH JON DRAPER AND DON TONY
====
REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25
- RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)
- CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) online
- CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)
- CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)
- CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)
====
CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!
CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store
====
Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!
Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony
- Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)
CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!
YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.
CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!
====
CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW MERCHANDISE!
====
WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2025):
- WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com
- PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)
- DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every FRIDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)
- PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every SATURDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)
- THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)
- WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHTS)
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Website: https://www.wrestling-news.com
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dontony