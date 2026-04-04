This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 14 (4/2 – 4/8) Updated For 2026

This Week In Wrestling History is back for an all-new season for 2026 with history covered up to and including 2025! Enjoy this episode (Season 4 Episode 14) covering the week of 4/2 thru 4/8. Running Time: 5 Hours 40 Minutes.
Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history. You won’t find history shows like this anywhere but here!
SYNOPSIS: SEASON 4 EPISODE 14 (4/2 – 4/8)
RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 40 MINUTES
- Audio: Andy Kaufman hospitalized after taking a pair of piledrivers from Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler. And the entertainment world buys it hook, line, and sinker
- Ken Patera and Masa Saito arrested after brawling with Wisconsin police over McDonald’s hamburgers
- Looking back at WrestleMania 2 (1986), V (1989), VIII (1992), IX (1993), XI (1995), 2000 (2000), 21 (2005), 22 (2006), XXV (2009), XXVII (2011), XXIX (2013), XXX (2014), 32 (2016), 33 (2017), 34 (2018), 35 (2019), 38 (2022), 39 (2023), 40 (2024)
- Looking back at NWA Clash of the Champions 6: Ragin’ Cagin (1989)
- Looking back at AWA SuperClash IV (1990)
- Shawn Michaels debuts new Raw talk segment: The Heartbreak Hotel
- Memorable Raw Women’s Match that rarely gets any mention: Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano for the WWF Women’s Championship
- Bertha Faye makes WWF Raw debut
- Audio: Ultimate Warrior makes Raw debut and has a memorable exchange with Goldust
- Following a beatdown by Vader, Yokozuna is carried to the locker room by forklift
- Looking back at WCW Spring Stampede (1997)
- Audio: “Hulk Hogan, we coming for you n*****!” – Booker T
- Audio: Droz makes ECW debut and is greeted by New Jack, a keyboard, crutch, guitar, and vacuum cleaner
- Audio: Rob Van Dam def. Bam Bam Bigelow and begins 700-day run as ECW TV Champion
- Looking back at WCW Pay-Per-Listen: Malice at the Palace (1998)
- Looking back at ECW Cyberslam ’99
- WCW prepares their hard reboot of their product and TV (2000)
- Shawn Michaels comes out of retirement and wins Texas Wrestling Alliance (TWA) Championship
- HHG Corporation (ECW) files for bankruptcy
- Audio: TNN censors understand Japanese: Tajiri ‘breaks up’ with Torrie Wilson and gets censored
- Audio: The Rock’s last ever non-PPV TV match (vs. Jeff Hardy, 2003)
- Audio: The Rock’s memorable ‘challenge’ to Goldberg
- Umaga makes WWF Raw debut and lays out Ric Flair
- Kevin Nash returns to WWF TV after nine-month absence due to a quad tear
- Roddy Piper returns to WWF TV after seven-year absence and has first ‘Piper’s Pit’ in fourteen years
- Audio: Vince McMahon and The Product Of His Semen vs. Shawn Michaels and God announced for Backlash PPV
- All five members of The Spirit Squad are recognized as WWE Tag Team Champions
- Mickie James, complete with blonde hair, cosplays Trish Stratus
- Audio: Jack Swagger cashes in MITB Briefcase and wins World Heavyweight Championship
- CM Punk attempts to have Darren Young join the Straight Edge Society
- Things do happen in threes. TNA Impact episode holds the goofy TNA Knockouts Lockout Challenge, unprotected chairshots to the head, and Orlando Jordan simulating an ejaculation to his chest (2010)
- Wrestlicious fails miserably and closes its doors
- WWE signs Dean Ambrose and Becky Lynch
- The Rock vs. John Cena announced a year before WrestleMania XXVIII
- Sin Cara (original) makes WWE Raw debut
- Kurt Angle pleads guilty to reckless driving after 03/25/11 DWI incident in North Dakota
- Audio: Following a very boring John Cena promo on Raw, Brock Lesnar returns to WWE after eight-year absence and F-5’s Cena
- Daniel Bryan ‘breaks up’ with AJ Lee
- Scott Steiner goes on Twitter storm against TNA and Hulk Hogan
- Looking back at Ring of Honor: Supercard of Honor 2013, 2014, 2022 and 2024
- Looking back at NJPW: Invasion Attack 2013-2015
- Audio: One of the loudest crowd ‘pops’ in Raw history: Dolph Ziggler cashes in MITB Briefcase and def. Alberto Del Rio for WWE World Heavyweight Championship
- Audio: Memorable Raw match: Randy Orton vs. Sheamus and the bored crowd entertains themselves with creative chants and doing the wave
- Ezekiel Jackson leaves WWE following contract expiration
- Audio: Paige makes WWE Raw debut and def. AJ Lee for the Divas Championship
- Brock Lesnar Eats, Sleeps, and Conquers The Streak
- Cesaro becomes a Paul Heyman Guy
- Rusev makes WWE Raw debut
- Audio: Coming Soon: Adam Rose, Bo Dallas
- Audio: Memorable Daniel Bryan Raw promo and crowd reaction after winning WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania
- Audio: Ultimate Warrior’s memorable Raw promo a day before his untimely death
- AJ Lee retires and leaves WWE
- King Barrett makes final WWE TV appearance and is kicked out of the League of Nations
- Kurt Angle becomes new Raw General Manager
- Finn Balor makes WWE in-ring return after 7+ month absence with shoulder injury
- Drew McIntyre makes WWE return and debuts for NXT
- Audio: After defeating Undertaker at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns proclaims WWE is now his yard. And the fans have a meltdown
- Audio: Triple H has some fun at Billy Gunn and AEW’s expense during 2019 Hall of Fame Induction of D-Generation X
- Bret Hart attacked by a mentally ill spectator during 2019 WWE Hall of Fame
- Looking back at Ring of Honor / NJPW G1 Supercard from Madison Square Garden (2019)
- Looking back at NXT TakeOver: New York
- Looking back at NXT Stand & Deliver 2021, 2022 and 2024
- Audio: The Shield reunite one last time as Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) says goodbye to the WWE Universe
- Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace, and Drake Wuertz go at it on social media over intergender wrestling
- Audio: Mark Henry thinks that due to the pandemic, WWE WrestleMania 36 could attract TWO HUNDRED MILLION viewers!
- Audio: Roman Reigns surprises young terminally ill fan who couldn’t attend WrestleMania 36 due to the pandemic
- Audio: Triple H addresses AEW/NXT Wednesday Night War: “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
- Hulk Hogan thinks the COVID-19 pandemic was sent by God
- Audio: Tony Khan explains why he gave his approval for Chris Jericho to appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, which aired on WWE Network and Peacock
- Christian Cage makes his AEW in-ring debut
- Triple H officially leaves his boots in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 38 and retires from in-ring competition
- Nash Carter (Zachary Wentz) released by WWE after controversial photos are leaked out by estranged wife, Kimber Lee
- Corey Graves and Carmella get married
- Tony Khan claims a paid outside independent study confirmed that most of the anti-AEW haters on social media are ‘bots’
- Audio: Elias’ younger brother Ezekiel makes his WWE debut
- Veer Mahaan is coming!
- Edge and Damian Priest form an alliance which leads to the creation of the Judgment Day
- Brodie King takes a shot at the Judgment Day that didn’t sit well with wrestling fans
- Audio: Brock Lesnar turns on and annihilates Cody Rhodes after agreeing to team up and battle Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa (Raw after WrestleMania 39)
- UFC and Vince McMahon announce the sale of WWE to Endeavor
- Audio: Triple H addresses WWE sale to Endeavor on the Raw after WrestleMania 39
- Tessa Blanchard and La Rosa Negra bury the hatchet
- AEW announces their first-ever mass release of roster talent
- Audio: Ronda Rousey appears on the god-awful ‘Banfield’ news show and alleges a sexually inappropriate incident involving Drew Gulak during a WWE event
- Paul Heyman announced as the headliner for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024
- Audio: Joe Tessitore interviews Paul Heyman about his induction into WWE Hall of Fame
- Looking back at AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV
- Audio: “Fu*k Booker T”. Swerve Strickland has a message for live attending AEW Dynasty fans following PPV main event (Complete promo)
- Complete story behind tense situation between Booker T and Swerve Strickland, further aggravated by the culture vultures of VladTV
- Rey Fenix makes his WWE in-ring debut
- Audio: Kevin Owens gets emotional after WrestleMania 41 match (vs. Randy Orton) is canceled after revealing needing career-threatening neck surgery
- Audio: Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton face-to-face promo hyping WrestleMania 41 quickly goes off the rails (Complete unedited footage)
- Audio: Rare unedited audio of Tony Hinchcliffe making fun of Big E’s neck injury on WWE Raw
- And much more!
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