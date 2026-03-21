This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 12 (3/19 – 3/25) Updated For 2026

This Week In Wrestling History is back for an all-new season for 2026 with history covered up to and including 2025! Enjoy this episode (Season 4 Episode 12) covering the week of 3/19 thru 3/25. Running Time: 4 Hours 51 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History (TWIWH) hosted by Don Tony debuted in 2018 for two seasons. Due to demand for new episodes, it returned in 2025 and is now in its Fourth Season for 2026!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history. You won’t find history shows like this anywhere but here!

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 4 EPISODE 12 (3/19 – 3/25)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 51 MINUTES

Historic match between current AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel vs current WWF Champion Bob Backlund

Kerry Von Erich makes his MSG debut

Audio: Memorable No DQ Match between Jerry ‘The King Lawler and Terry Funk from Memphis, TN (1981)

Bonus Audio: Awesome Terry Funk promos before and after No DQ match against Jerry Lawler

Looking back at WrestleMania VII (1991), WrestleMania X (1994), WrestleMania 13 (1997)

Looking back at WCW / New Japan Supershow I (aka Starrcade 1991)

Konnan loses a Mask vs Hair match against Perro Aguayo (1991)

WWF creates Hall Of Fame announcing Andre The Giant as their first inductee

Looking back at WCW Uncensored 1995, 1996, 2000

The ‘Ultimate Surprise’ is revealed as The Renegade makes WCW debut

Audio: Steve Austin speaks on facing Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13

Looking back at WWF Slammy Awards 1997

Big Show makes WWF in ring debut

Audio: Dr Death Steve Williams w/ Jim Ross battles Hardcore Holly at TKE Fraternity House (Albany, NY)

Audio: Steve Austin gives Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and The Rock a Beer Bath

Audio: Memorable Bret Hart promo from WCW Nitro on Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Ric Flair and The Pencil (Kevin Nash)

Audio: Kevin Nash shouts out Sable during episode of WCW Monday Nitro

Rey Mysterio Jr knocks Ric Flair into a pool during an episode of WCW Monday Nitro

Looking back at ECW Living Dangerously 1999

Stephanie McMahon slaps her mother Linda McMahon on Smackdown

Sale of WCW between Turner and Fusient falls thru as WWF announces the purchase of World Championship Wrestling

Audio: Eric Bischoff announces last ever episode of WCW Monday Nitro on TNT Network

WWF holds first ever RAW / SmackDown Draft with Ric Flair and Vince McMahon representing each brand

Audio: #1 Draft Pick The Rock’s memorable ‘AS*HOLE’ promo.

Bill Goldberg signs with WWF (2003)

Looking back at Ring Of Honor: Night Of Champions 2003

Samoa Joe begins 645-day reign as ROH World Champion

Audio: John Cena interrupts Draft Lottery between Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman

Audio: Paul Heyman ‘quits’ after being drafted to Raw

Audio: Kurt Angle replaces Paul Heyman as Smackdown GM

Audio: Booker T is not happy to be drafted to Smackdown

Bradshaw debuts his new character: John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL)

Audio: Kurt Angle with Sensational Sherri debut ‘Sexy Kurt’.

Audio: Mickie James ‘kidnaps’ Ashley Massaro, then kisses an unconscious Trish Stratus

Audio: Memorable ‘Old Yeller’ promo exchange between HBK and Ric Flair leading into WrestleMania

Randy Orton DDTs then kisses an unconscious Stephanie McMahon as a handcuffed Triple H is forced to watch

Mick Foley loses a TNA Career Match and bloodies Bubba ‘The Love’ Sponge on the way out

GLAAD is not happy with John Cena and WWE for Bullying Hypermasculinity

Looking back at TNA Destination X PPV from 2011

Audio: Closing moments of the clusterfu** ending to AJ Styles vs Abyss (Heavyweight Title Match (Destination X)

Kurt Angle arrested after being found drunk inside parked vehicle following TNA event

Sean Waltman hospitalized after tearing his bunghole following match against Jerry Lynn

Audio: Christian wrestles final singles (sanctioned) match ever in WWE

Ex-girlfriend posts lude photo of Vader on Twitter

Audio: Police Bodycam footage surfaces involving the arrest of Jimmy Uso

Audio: Rusev (Miro) and Lana (CJ Perry) vs Mark Cuban Battle Rap from TNT ‘Drop The Mic’

Audio: New Day vs SWV Battle Rap from TNT ‘Drop The Mic’

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are officially an item

Brooke Hogan topless photos leaked to The Fappening

Audio: Joey Ryan vs Penelope Ford Intergender Match featuring a Charms Blow Pop

The Bellas announce their retirement from WWE in ring competition and the launch of their Podcast

Audio: Brodie Lee revealed as The Exalted One and Leader of The Dark Order

Cody Rhodes publicly posts his Cell Phone number and invites wrestling fans to call and text him

In a creative way dealing with the pandemic, Joey Janela vs Jimmy Lloyd battle in a Social Distancing Match

WWE posts video of their first ever ‘No-Makeup’ Photo Shoot featuring Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair and others

Hulk Hogan reaches a settlement in $110 Million lawsuit against Cox Radio

Audio: AEW reveals the first trailer of the upcoming ‘Rhodes To The Top’ reality TV series starring Cody and Brandi Rhodes

Looking back at WWE Fastlane 2021

Audio: Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton Intergender Match and the return of The Fiend (WWE Fastlane 2021)

Audio: Triple H announces his retirement from In-Ring competition due to heart issues

Audio: Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker (c) Cage Match for AEW Women’s Championship

CM Punk posts controversial comments online about AEW, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and Dave Meltzer then deletes it due to ‘violating the AEW code of conduct’

Bianca Belair reveals a psychological condition she has been battling for years

Alexa Bliss revealed as a contestant on The Masked Singer

AEW issues hundreds of takedown requests at fans posting footage of an awful women’s match from AEW House Rules event

Audio: Adam Copeland reflects on his TNT Championship victory over Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

LA Knight ‘arrested’ for attacking AJ Styles at his home

Looking back at the 2024 Slammy Awards

Booker T tops BET (Black Entertainment Television) Top 15 greatest Black Wrestlers of all time

Audio: El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) makes his WWE in ring debut

NXT double champion Stephanie Vaquer makes WWE history defending both Championships in separate matches the same night

Audio: Jade Cargill loses his first ever match in WWE. Do you remember who she lost to?

Saraya (aka Paige) leaves All Elite Wrestling

Homicide wrestles his last match abruptly retiring due to developing a cyst on his brain

Audio: The sickest spot in AEW History: Adam Copeland impales Jon Moxley’s back with a spiked 2×4 embedded with hundreds of nails

And so much more!

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