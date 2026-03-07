This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 10 (3/5 – 3/11) Updated For 2026

This Week In Wrestling History is back for an all-new season for 2026 with history covered up to and including 2025! Enjoy this episode (Season 4 Episode 10) covering the week of 3/5 thru 3/11. Running Time: 3 Hours 58 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History (TWIWH) hosted by Don Tony debuted in 2018 for two seasons. Due to demand for new episodes, it returned in 2025 and is now in its Fourth Season for 2026!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history. You won’t find history shows like this anywhere but here!

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 4 EPISODE 10 (3/5 – 3/11)

RUNNING TIME: 3 HOURS 58 MINUTES

Audio: Ox Baker appears on The Price Is Right

Pat Patterson answers Sgt Slaughter’s Cobra Clutch Challenge to spark their memorable feud

ECW holds its first ever TV tapings

Mick Foley has his ear torn off during a match against Big Van Vader at WCW event in Munich, Germany

Audio: Mick Foley, Vader, and 2 Cold Scorpio speak about the Ear incident

Audio: WWE has Chief Jay Strongbow (who is not Indian) participate in Indian Tribe ceremony for Tatanka on RAW

Looking back at USWA Memphis Memories event from 1994

Johnny B Badd wrestles his last ever WCW match before signing with WWF

The Steiner Brothers make their surprise return to WCW (1996)

Mark Henry and Kurt Angle make their WWF TV debuts

Looking back at ECW Big Ass Extreme Bash from 1996

Cactus Jack wrestles his last ECW match before joining WWF

Audio: Memorable RAW promo between Roddy Piper and Goldust hyping their upcoming WrestleMania XII match

RAW Is War / The War Zone: WWF debuts a new Set, new logo, and a new theme for Monday Night RAW (1997)

Audio: The Great Debate: Jerry Lawler (representing WWF) vs Paul E Dangerously (representing ECW)

ECW invasion of WWF Monday Night RAW continues

Audio: Before Smackdown used it regularly, Marilyn Manson ‘Beautiful People’ was used as the theme for RAW

Looking back at the night WCW had ZERO MATCHES during the first hour of Monday Nitro

Audio: Realty sets in that ECW is RIP as Living Dangerously 2001 PPV is canceled and Paul E Dangerously makes RAW Commentating debut

Audio: Vince McMahon makes Trish Stratus bark like a dog and strip down to her bra and panties

Audio: AJ Styles and Air Paris vs Kid Romeo and Elix Skipper on WCW Monday Nitro

Looking back at the short-lived WCW Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles

Audio: Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin battle in the ring for the first and only time ever in WWF

Audio: RAW before WrestleMania X8 and Y2J/Stephanie vs HHH feud is intensified by – having Lucy The Dog run over by a Limousine

Audio: Memorable promo between The Hurricane and The Rock

The Rock loses last ever non-PPV match (against The Hurricane)

Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar WMXIX match moved up to Smackdown

Audio: Highlight from This Is Your Life Mick Foley – Presented by The Rock

Audio: JBL blows up the John Cena US Spinner Title

WWE releases the ENTIRE Smackdown Juniors Division

Looking back at TNA Destination X 2006-2008

Audio: Edge’s creative reason for not wrestling John Cena post MLK Day

Jeff Hardy suspended 60 Days by WWE for 2nd Wellness Violation

JBL Makes Grand Slam history

Ken Shamrock suspended and fined by CA SAC after testing positive for steroids

Entertainment Weekly story confirms TNA signing Jenna Morasca

TNA starts a working agreement with AAA

Monday Night Wars II begins: TNA Impact vs WWE RAW

TMZ story confirms Snooki competing at WrestleMania XXVII

Brian Kendrick appears and competes on The Price Is Right (2011)

Jerry Lynn announces retirement date from in ring competition

Nightclub incident involving John Morrison and Melina

Audio: The Rock gives Boston fans ‘History Lessons’ on John Cena

Looking back at TNA Lockdown 2013, 2014

Audio: Jeff Hardy occupies RAW

Bill Demott resigns as Head Trainer at WWE Performance Center

WWE attempts to Trademark the ‘Too Sweet’ symbol to block Bullet Club from using it

Y2AJ split as Chris Jericho turns on AJ Styles

Looking back at WWE Fastlane 2017

Audio: Kevin Owens defends the Universal Title against Goldberg

Austin Aries makes his WWE 205 Live in ring debut

Kurt Angle announces his retirement match will take place at WrestleMania 35

Looking back at WWE Fastlane 2019

Audio: Ronda Rousey works herself into a shoot in a profanity filled tirade towards her WrestleMania opponent(s) and the WWE Universe

Jim Ross exits WWE and is immediately offered a contract from All Elite Wrestling

AEW attempts to swerve fans into thinking the Exalted One will be revealed as Matt Hardy

Scott Steiner hospitalized in serious condition after collapsing at Impact Wrestling TV taping

A Go Fund Me page is set up by fans to raise money for Cody Rhodes to have his American Nightmare Tattoo removed

Brandi Rhodes goes and gets a neck tattoo of her own (really)

Audio: WWE releases their first PSA to fans dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic

Looking back at AEW Revolution 2021 featuring the disastrous ending to the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match between Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega

Audio: Ethan Page’ AEW Dynamite debut is ruined thanks to the NBA and AEW Production!

AEW announces the first set of tapings for AEW Dark: Elevation

Fan footage surfaces showing Shaq stretchered into an ambulance (following AEW tag team match) then immediately walking out!

Looking back at NXT Roadblock 2022, 2023, 2025

Audio: Johnny Gargano’ surprise NXT return as the opponent of Grayson Waller at Stand And Deliver

Jeff Hardy makes his memorable AEW debut; making sure to dance before making the save of his brother from a beatdown

Pete Dunne makes his SmackDown debut as ‘Butch’

Big E suffers career ending injury during tag team match on SmackDown

Audio: Rhea Ripley reveals in an interview what female she would like to join the Judgement Day; an interesting choice

WWE begins talks with several State Gambling Regulators about legalizing betting on WWE matches

Liv Morgan goes viral for her hilarious actions while being shown on camera at a New York Knicks game

Audio: MJF makes a memorable appearance on Impractical Jokers

WWE signs a deal with Logan Paul to make PRIME Hydration an official sponsor at all WWE events

AEW changes their Dynamite logo

Sammy Guevara suspended by AEW for his actions during a match where Jeff Hardy was legit knocked out and injured

Looking back at TNA Sacrifice 2024

Dominik Mysterio marries his longtime girlfriend, Marie Juliette

CJ Perry (Lana) and Miro (Rusev) announce their separation

Kevin Kelly is fired by AEW

Audio: Did John Cena call his 2025 heel turn a year earlier? He certainly did!

Audio: Did AJ Styles call his 2026 retirement a year earlier? He certainly did!

Twenty years after going bankrupt, Acclaim attempts to make a return to the video game market; led by Jeff Jarrett?

ESPN announces a new TV series, Stephanie’s Places, hosted by Stephanie McMahon

Audio: Stephanie Vaquer (North American Champion) and Giulia (NXT Champion) battle in a Winner Takes All match (from NXT Roadblock)

Queen Of The Ring movie hits theatres and BOMBS; ultimately taking a 90% FINANCIAL LOSS at the box office

Audio: MJF has some interesting thoughts on John Cena’s heel turn and Travis Scott’s involvement

Looking back at AEW Revolution 2025

Audio: ‘The Hollywood Ending’: Toni Storm and Mariah May end their blood feud with one of the greatest women’s matches in AEW history

And much more!

